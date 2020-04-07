‘Tiger King’: Jeff Lowe Joins Cameo, Films Strange Video in Support of Communism

One of the stars of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Jeff Lowe posted a Cameo video saying “communism will rise from its ashes” while also teasing a “Season 2” — something that has not been confirmed yet, just talked about. In the video, he and his wife Lauren are sitting next to each other while he talks about communism, highlighting the financial crisis the U.S. is in currently after thousands of businesses have been forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic and sounds hopeful that communism will return. It’s unclear if Lowe shares any of these views himself, being as Cameo is an app where fans can pay celebrities to record messages of the fans’ choosing. After he teases a Season 2 of Tiger King, he also mentions that he and Lauren will not be on it.

“This is Jeff and Lauren from the Tiger King,” he starts the video. “And you know, with the next financial crisis in full swing, the collapse of global capitalism is all been inevitable, but take comfort Jonathan, communism will rise from its ashes. We will defeat the billionaires and take America back, workers of the world unite. Stay strong, watch Season 2, we won’t be there.” Lauren ends it with a laugh as she says bye to everyone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Best use of Cameo I’ve seen so far tbh pic.twitter.com/myAdkOzD27 — brandon wenerd (@brandonwenerd) April 1, 2020

While a Season 2 has only been discussed among fans and producers of the docuseries say they have enough footage for another Season, it has not been confirmed. Which begs to question: Did Lowe just confirm there will be a Season 2? There’s no way to tell unless either Netflix, or another streaming service — if they choose to stream elsewhere — comes out to confirm. However, ID is creating a sequel to investigate even more into lead star Joe “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage, his rival Carol Baskin, and a few other faces like Lowe.

“Viewers are understandably riveted by Netflix’s Tiger King, but millions of true crime fans around the world were left wanting more,” Henry Schleiff, Group President ID, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America, said in a statement. “ID is the perfect place to find the inevitable sequel to this drama — featuring a missing husband, a hit man, and the illegal business of exotic animals. It’s time to let the cat out of the bag and address the lingering questions that viewers demand be answered.” The sequel will detail parts that fans were not able to see on Netflix, with high hopes of answering more questions regarding Baskin and if she had something to do with her husband going missing.