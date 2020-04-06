'Tiger King': Investigation Discovery Delves Into 'Strange World of Joe Exotic' in New Sequel

✖

After the popularity of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, fans of Joe "Exotic" Maldonado-Passage have questions not only about him, but his rival Carole Baskin. Now, ID is creating a sequel that dives into the mystery of Maldonado-Passage in Investigating The Strange World of Joe Exotic. The true crime investigation will explore more on who Maldonado-Passage when cameras aren't rolling, and will reportedly dive into his theory behind why he believes Baskin may have killed her late husband, Don Lewis.

"Viewers are understandably riveted by Netflix's Tiger King, but the millions of true crime fans around the world were left wanting more," Henry Schleiff, Group President ID, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America, said in a statement. "ID is the perfect place to find the inevitable sequel to this drama — featuring a missing husband, a hit man, and the illegal business of exotic animals. It's time to let the cat out of the bag and address the lingering questions that viewers demand be answered." The sequel will detail parts fans weren't able to see on the Netflix docuseries, with high hopes of answering some commonly asked questions about several of those featured in the show. The network promises to show exclusive footage revealing only secrets the Tiger King himself knows, but in hopes of answering the number one question on everyone's mind: Is Baskin responsible for Lewis' disappearance?

The investigation will also go behind more details of Jeff Lowe and Doc Antle. It will be produced by Conveyor Media with Theresa McKeown and Colin Whelan as Executive Producers and Rebecca Sirmons as Co-Executive Producer. Maldonado-Passage, who is currently in prison, says he's thrilled to be famous now. "... He is absolutely ecstatic about the series and the idea of being famous," Eric Goode, one of the show's producers said. "He's absolutely thrilled. I think he's trying to be an advocate for — no surprise — criminal justice reform. He is in a cage and of course he's gonna say that he now recognizes what he did to these animals."

Maldonado-Passage is now requesting that President Donald Trump excuse his charges. He has 17 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of murder-for-hire. He's also suing Lowe, James Garretson and the US Fish and Wildlife Service for $94 million. He's suing on 14 counts that include, Misleading a Grand Jury, Perjury, Conspiracy To Commit Perjury, False Arrest, False Imprisonment, Malicious Persecution, Loss of Personal Property, Pain and Suffering, Mental Anguish, Selective Enforcement, Misrepresentation of the Endangered Species Act, Violating Federal Defendants Oath of Office, and the death of his mother Shirley Schreibvogel.