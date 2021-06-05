'Tiger King': Jeff Lowe Arrested for DUI Alongside Wife Lauren

✖

Tiger King subject Jeff Lowe and wife Lauren, both famous after the Netflix docuseries, have been arrested after a suspected DUI. According to TMZ, Lowe and his wife were arrested Saturday morning in Oklahoma County, with Lowe facing additional charges for apparently being behind the wheel.

TMZ adds that it is unclear why Lauren was also arrested for DUI charges, but both were brought to jail around 4 am local time. Both are reportedly still in custody, with Lowe appearing without his bandana and baseball cap.

Details haven't been released officially yet, but according to TMZ Lowe will also face charges of changing lanes improperly. This arrest comes on the heels of the federal charges being lobbed in Lowe's direction after several big cats were confiscated from the zoo featured in the docuseries.

The initial report and statement released around the seizure notes that "68 protected lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids, and a jaguar" were among those taken by authorities. "This seizure should send a clear message that the Justice Department takes alleged harm to captive-bred animals protected under the Endangered Species Act very seriously," Acting Assistant Attorney General Jean E. Williams said shortly after the seizure.

Legal woes are nothing new for the zoo that formerly belonged to Joe Exotic, real name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, before his arrest and conviction on attempted murder-for-hire and numerous charges of animal abuse. The zoo then slid to Lowe's ownership and we've seen the twists and turns that has taken since the end of the series.

Lowe also has a connection to Carole Baskin, as shown in the docuseries and with comments made by the zoo owner related to the disappearance of her husband. According to a prior TMZ report, Lowe reportedly received an anonymous letter stating, "The corpse lies under Her House." The handwritten note hints at an already well known theory about Baskin's former husband, though Baskin has denied all accusations of wrongdoing.

Once more details come out revolving around the arrest, we will keep you up to date. As for Tiger King, there is reportedly a sequel in the works on Netflix. Just don't expect Baskin to be apart of it any time soon.