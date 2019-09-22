Theresa Caputo’s Son Larry Hospitalized in New Photo, and Fans Are Wishing for a Speedy Recovery

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo‘s fans hope her son, Lawrence “Larry” Caputo Jr. recovers quickly from his ACL surgery. Caputo revealed on Friday that her son was hospitalized and fans have continued to flood her Instagram page with well-wishes. The news comes just a few weeks before the new season of Long Island Medium debuts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by theresacaputo (@theresacaputo) on Sep 20, 2019 at 3:28pm PDT

“Just like his Momma my poor baby [blue heart emoji] had to have ACL surgery this week,” Caputo wrote in the caption. She included the hashtags “my son,” “ouch” and “ACL surgery is no joke.”

Long Island Medium viewers sent their thoughts and prayers to Larry.

“God’s circle of love around you,” one person wrote.

“Hope you feel better soon,” another added.

“Oh I am sorry to hear that. Wishing you a speedy recovery,” another wrote.

“Speedy Recovery,” another fan simply wrote.

Caputo, 53, and her ex-husband, Larry Caputo Sr., also share daughter Victoria Caputo. The former couple are getting ready for Victoria’s wedding, as she got engaged to Michael Mastrandrea in February.

Long Island Medium‘s new season kicks off in October, and the show has continued to focus more on the Caputos’ life than her predictions for clients.

“The thing that I love about Long Island Medium is that it’s my life. I am still reading … the people on Long Island Medium, they’re still my clients, they’re on my waiting list – the people that have requested to see me,” Caputo told The Morning Call last year. “And it’s my life. It’s what’s going on in my life at this exact moment, and I’m very blessed.”

In another interview with The Morning Call this year, Caputo said she was still adjusting to being single after almost 30 years of marriage.

“It’s different. It’s still an adjustment of getting used to being on my own,” Caputo said in February. “And, you know, I’ve had my work, which keeps me very busy. And, um, you know, like Larry and I both said – we were so proud on how we were able to say to each other, ‘We’re not happy.’”

Caputo also said she sees no end to the show, as long as TLC keeps renewing it.

“Listen, I will always do this, whether I have a television show or not,” Caputo explained. “This is who I am, this is my life. And I am blessed to help millions of people each week in their living rooms through Long Island Medium, and also through my live shows touring all over the country. You know, it’s so, it’s so amazing to be able to interact with my fans. And they say, you know, they say it all the time: ‘Oh my God, you’re real, you’re so real. You’re really like my next-door neighbor.’”

Long Island Medium Season 14 debuts on Friday, Oct. 18 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Extra