‘The Voice’ Star Who Suffered Serious Injuries Sends Update to Fans

Wendy Moten, a finalist on the most recent season of The Voice, is recovering after ger nasty spill. She needed surgery because she broke her right elbow and fractured her left hand while filming the Nov. 23 episode. Moten had her procedure at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 17 and told fans on Dec. 21 she could not wait to get back to performing. The 57-year-old Memphis, Tennessee, native, was the runner-up for The Voice Season 21 and a member of Blake Shelton’s team.

On Instagram, Moten shared a video filmed on her way to Vanderbilt. “Today’s the day,” she said at the beginning of the clip, notes Country Now. She wanted to get “back to business” and was looking forward to making a recovery. “I got one of the top surgeons at Vanderbilt getting ready to work on my arm,” she said.

After the surgery, Moten told fans she was eager to get back to work and teased plans for a collaboration with Shelton. “Counting the days until I have fully recovered from my elbow surgery so I can get back to work finishing recording my new music and performing live,” she wrote in the followup. “I’ll most definitely keep you all posted and I hope there’s something in the works with [Shelton] too!!! Fingers crossed.”

During the Nov. 23 live episode, Moten tripped over a speaker and fell hard on her arm. She later told host Carson Daly she was ok and thought her arm was only “a little bruised.” The singer soon discovered it was more serious though and surgery would be required. After the finale, she told PEOPLE she considered getting the surgery while still in California but decided to have it done closer to home after the season wrapped.

“I’ve been in talks with the doctor at Vanderbilt, and they have everything,” she told the magazine on Dec. 14. “They got two dates set up for me: they got an ‘if I win’ date for surgery, and then ‘if I don’t win,’ they got a date for that surgery. I’ll be having surgery coming up in a few days or next week.”

Moten is the oldest contestant to reach The Voice finale. She started singing backup vocals for stars in the early 1990s and even opened for Michael Bolton in 1992. Her 1992 single “Come In Out of the Rain” was a moderate hit in the U.S., but reached the Top 10 in the U.K. Moten has performed with Kenny Rogers, Michael McDonald, John Oates, Julio Iglesias, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and Martina McBride.

