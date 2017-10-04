‘The Voice’ Singer Suffers Major Blunder, Still Gets Selected

A contestant on The Voice made a major mistake that almost cost him his career on Tuesday night’s episode.

Singer Stephan Marcellus took the stage to give his blind audition rendition of Hozier’s “Take Me to Church.” As the song began, he was clearly off-pitch and -off-rhythm. He began to mumble through the song’s first bars as the four coaches began to look at each other with confused expressions.

“I don’t think I heard the right note, and I messed up,” Marcellus said afterwards.

However, as he reached the long “amen” lyric at the end of the first verse, he got back on track and hit it with ease.

Immediately, Jennifer Hudson hit her button and spun around, giving Marcellus the confidence he needed to finish the song out.

“It’s because I was in that same position before, and I completely forgot all the words to the song,” Hudson said. “But that doesn’t mean you can’t sing.”

Fan were ecstatic that Hudson gave him a chance and didn’t write him off because of his mistake.

“Team Jen saved him, but she was right he can sing,” fan Danielle Mangum wrote. “People make mistakes.”

“(Hudson) stepped out on faith (and) gave Stephan Marcellus a chance. Sounded good but was straining a bit. Hope he steps it up,” another fan wrote.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

