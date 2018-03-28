Eliminated ‘Voice’ Contestant Molly Stevens Apologizes to Kelly Clarkson After Slamming Her on Instagram

After Kelly Clarkson lamented over an unfair comment from an eliminated contestant from The Voice, the contestant has apologized to the singing competition coach.

Wow. This really bums me out. I need everyone 2 hear me & hear ALL OF THE WORDS I SAY. I compared Molly to Melissa Etheridge, Patty Griffin (a name that was left out conveniently), & the Indigo Girls purely because of the rasp in her voice & that she’s an amazing storyteller. https://t.co/Ci5fqDKzA3 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) March 27, 2018

Molly Stevens apologized Tuesday to her former coach Clarkson after accusing her of homophobia.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a since-deleted post, the 34-year-old admitted that she was offended that Clarkson had likened her raspy voice to that of lesbian artists Melissa Etheridge and the Indigo Girls.

“That comment did us all a disservice and only threw us into a labeling trap,” the singer wrote to her 4,000 Instagram followers.

“It felt small-minded to me and exactly what I feel we need to bring attention to the world,” Stevens wrote. “I am a singer songwriter who happens to be gay…but it’s a common stereotype that happens too often. People put us in boxes. How about for today I am just Molly Stevens.”

When a fan brought Stevens’ comment to the original American Idol’s attention, Clarkson defended her comment on the TV show.

“Wow. This really bums me out,” Clarkson wrote to her 28 million Twitter followers.

“I need everyone 2 hear me & hear ALLOF THE WORDS I SAY,” Clarkson wrote. “I compared Molly to Melissa Etheridge, Patty Griffin (a name that was left out conveniently), & the Indigo Girls purely because of the rasp in her voice & that she’s an amazing storyteller.”

I sincerely apologize for any hurt I may have caused with my words. This was not my intention at all. For the people who know me well, you know my heart well too. I strive to live in truth and light. @kelly_clarkson I truly apologize for thinking differently. I look up to you. — Molly Stevens Music (@mollystevens_1) March 28, 2018

Hours later, Stevens “sincerely apologized for any hurt I may have caused with my words” on Twitter and told Clarkson that she still considers her a mentor.

“This was not my intention at all,” she clarified. “For the people who know me well, you know my heart well too. I strive to live in truth and light. @kelly_clarkson I truly apologize for thinking differently. I look up to you.”

Stevens was eliminated in Monday’s episode after a battle round with fellow competitor Justin Kilgore. After rehearsing Cam’s “Burning House,” Clarkson told Stevens, “Girlfriend, you’ve got one of the coolest tones I’ve ever heard.”

Hailee Steinfeld, there to help Clarkson mentor her singers told Stevens, “You have this amazing raspy quality that’s so good.”

After the performance, Clarkson, along with the other three coaches, showered Stevens with praise and said she has a “crazy, cool Indigo Girls-Melissa Etheridge-Patty Griffin greatness.”

But in the end, Clarkson went against the advice of the other coaches and chose Kilgore to continue over Stevens.

Stevens was gracious in her on-screen exit. “Kelly, you’re awesome, thank you so much,” she said.

Following her apology Tuesday after accusing Clarkson of a homophobic comment, Twitter users called Stevens a “sore loser” and said she put herself in an awkward situation that “potentially hurt your chances of ever being successful.”

Stevens apologized in a separate tweet sent directly to Clarkson’s “bummed out” response saying she learned her lesson to process her thoughts outside of social media.

I am so sorry to have caused any pain and hurt with anyone. Learned my lesson to not process my thoughts on social media today. Especially the day after being aired on The Voice. I’m truly sorry. I hope our paths will cross soon so I can tell you this in person. — Molly Stevens Music (@mollystevens_1) March 27, 2018

“I am so sorry to have caused any pain and hurt with anyone. Learned my lesson to not process my thoughts on social media today. Especially the day after being aired on The Voice. I’m truly sorry. I hope our paths will cross soon so I can tell you this in person,” Stevens wrote.