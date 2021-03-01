'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson Shares Blake Shelton and Carson Daly Prank Story Prior to Premiere

✖

As fans of The Voice know, the coaches — Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Nick Jonas — love to have fun with one another on the set of the singing competition. Shelton, in particular, is known for being a bit of a prankster. On Clarkson's talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she even recalled a story about how Shelton pranked the host of The Voice, Carson Daly.

In advance of the Season 20 premiere of The Voice, Clarkson played a "Most Likely to..." that revolved around her co-workers on the NBC competition. When it came to who is the "Most likely to pull a prank," the "Behind These Hazel Eyes" singer immediately knew who would get the title. She said that the answer is "100 percent Blake." The coach also said that Shelton is already known for his pranks around the set of The Voice.

"He does this thing where I think it looks like pee in (host Carson Daly's) cup or something like in his bathroom," Clarkson explained. "I don't know what juice it is, apple juice obviously or something like that, but Carson told me — he was like, 'It took me forever. I just kept coming in my bathroom, and there would be a giant glass just right on my toilet, and it looked like pee.'" Clarkson then laughed a bit about the antics, jokingly saying that Shelton is "such a manchild" for pulling that kind of prank.

Based on a sneak peek from The Voice's premiere, fans are definitely in for a treat. One of the contestants who auditions before the coaches during the premiere is Victor Solomon, who stuns the group with his rendition of Legend and Common's "Glory." Legend, Jonas, and Shelton all turned their chairs around for Solomon thanks to his stunning and soulful vocals. The "All of Me" singer was especially moved by the performance, as he noted that Solomon sang the Oscar-winning song even "better" than he would have.

"I grew up in the church. I grew up singing Gospel music," Legend said. "And when we wrote that song, it was meant to evoke the hymns that we grew up listening to and the songs that carried a lot of our ancestors through a lot of tough times when they were marching for voting rights and all these other things. I have literally zero times turned for someone singing my song. It's just that I scrutinize it more heavily than I normally would." He added, "But, I was like, 'I don't need to do that.'" I was like, 'He's doing some things I haven't done that are better than what I would do with the song.'" To find out which team Solomon chooses to be a part of, fans will have to tune in to the premiere to find out.