‘The Voice’ Fan Tweets Complaint About Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson Not Changing Outfits During Taping

Fans are getting more intrigued by Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani‘s outfits on The Voice. The singing show judges have been making some bold fashion choices, so it is hard to miss when they wear the same outfit twice in one episode. For some fans, it can be jarring.

Stefani had Twitter chattering this week with her bedazzled, gold-chained jumpsuit. The get-up looked heavy and uncomfortable for some as Stefani sat in her spinning coach’s chair. It was all the more strange when the jumpsuit carried over to Tuesday night’s episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Voice runs two episodes per week, but both are filmed in one night. This means that, for fans, the coaches apparently wear the same clothes two nights in a row. Some wish the coaches would change their clothes just for continuity’s sake.

You guys should have extra clothes to change before filming each show segment because Gwen has had the same outfit on for 3 weeks lol — L4TLPrisonMinistry (@Letters4theLord) October 9, 2019

“You guys should have extra clothes to change before filming each show segment because Gwen has had the same outfit on for 3 weeks [laugh out loud],” one fan tweeted after Tuesday’s episode.

“They all have the same outfit, agree they need a change,” added another. “Kelly’s dress is not the best I’ve seen her in.”

The Voice works hard to keep up the real-time suspense, even after the show is filmed. The coaches help with that, live-tweeting the show on social media even though they know what is going to happen. On Monday, the show ended with a cliffhanger, leaving fans to wonder for 24 hours who Myracle Holloway would choose as her coach.

Stefani helped with that, stirring up curiosity online on Tuesday evening. Finally, when the show aired, fans learned that Holloway was going with Stefani, not Blake Shelton. The decision had the added drama of putting Stefani and Shelton at odds, which fans love from the celebrity couple.

Tuesday was The Voice‘s last full night of blinds, so fans can expect an outfit change in the coming episodes. The competition should be heating up as well, and every single person is there to win. That includes Stefani, who is playing hard in spite of the fact that she is leaving the show at the end of the season.

“I didn’t expect to be doing [the Vegas show] and The Voice at the same time,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I just feel like I’m alive in a way I’ve never been before, because I have to be! Because doing both is a lot.”



The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.