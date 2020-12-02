'The Voice' Contestant Ryan Gallagher Booted From Competition After Breaking Coronavirus Rules

✖

Ryan Gallagher has been forced to exit The Voice after he reportedly violated the NBC singing competition’s coronavirus protocols. The Team Kelly Clarkson singer, 31, had been noticeably absent during Monday night's newest episode, despite having indicated earlier that day that he was ready to perform. On Twitter, he had written, "Here we go, America!! Never thought a small-town guy like me would make it here!" However, when the episode rolled around, host Carson Daly told viewers that Gallagher "had to exit the competition."

Gallagher's absence had immediately sparked speculation from The Voice viewers regarding why he was mysteriously gone from the show, and Carson, according to Michigan Live, did not provide further details. Many fans suspected that perhaps Gallagher had left the series by choice due to family sickness, as he had earlier revealed to the coaches that his mother had been hospitalized with COVID-19. However, as speculation continued, Gallagher took to Instagram Monday night to confirm that a family emergency was not the cause for his departure. Gallagher also said that he did not "drop out" of the competition.

"Thank you, everybody, for your concern for my family. However, everybody's fine. That's not the cause of what happened tonight on The Voice," he said. "I didn't drop out of the show. Details are still to come. I'll keep you posted."

According to numerous outlets, including Entertainment Tonight, it has been confirmed that the reason for Gallagher's exit was a violation of the show's COVID-19 safety measures. Gallagher was removed from the competition after he violated the strict protocols to keep the coaches, crew, and fellow competitors safe. At this time, the exact violation remains unclear. On Nov. 16, Gallagher had shared on social media that he had traveled back home to Michigan from Los Angeles to visit his family, though it is not known if this travel was the cause for his removal from the competition.

The Voice, along with numerous other productions, has undertaken strict safety measures amid the pandemic to ensure cast and crew members' safety. The NBC competition now has safety glass distancing the coaches and team members, and there are separate performance spaces on stage for the Battle and Knockout Rounds.

Gallagher, a classically-trained vocalist from Ada, Michigan, had won over Clarkson during his blind audition. He had performed a cover of Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion's "The Prayer." The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.