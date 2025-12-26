‘The Voice’ Coach Reportedly ‘Upset’ Backstage Amid Possible Exit

Is Michael Bublé leaving The Voice? An alleged backstage incident seems to point to yes.

The U.S. Sun reports that Bublé was unhappy with production aspects of The Voice Season 28 finale earlier this month, supporting rumors that he won’t return to the NBC singing competition series.

“Michael [Bublé] has already said that he’s done with the show after this season,” a production source told The U.S. Sun. “It will be a big loss since he’s beloved there. Michael loves the show, he loves the crew, and it seems like he loves his job.”

However, the source claims that Bublé has issues with online backlash. “He said that the fans’ negative comments have taken a toll on him and he needs to step away and take some time for himself and the family.”

Bublé appeared upset after performing with his finalist, Max Chambers, at one point during the Season 28 finale. A source told The U.S. Sun that Bublé seemed to tell a production staffer off-camera that the band levels were too loud and overpowering their vocals.

“Michael seemed upset and not himself. Not sure if he was nervous or sick, but it was an off night for him for sure,” the source said.

Bublé himself appeared to admit that he was leaving the show, making an offhand comment to Jazz McKenzie following her performance during the first night of the two-night finale.

“I wrote you last night, I told you you are the light… this is it,” he said while holding back tears. “This is my last time here. I leave this show, and let me tell you, Jazz McKenzie, what a way to go. You are perfect.”

The Voice two-part finale saw Niall Horan’s finalist, Aiden Ross, crowned the winner of Season 28. Bublé won the last two seasons of The Voice with Sofrino Vasquez and Adam David, and had two finalists in Season 28: McKenzie and Chambers.

NBC has already announced the coaches for Season 29, with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine returning for a Battle of the Champions season set to premiere in February. The show is known to change up its coaches roster on a yearly basis, so it’s not unusual that Bublé could miss next season. However, fans are now wondering if he’s done for good.