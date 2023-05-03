'The Voice': Blake Shelton's Last Ever Steal Revealed

As fans of The Voice are well aware, the current season of the competition will be Blake Shelton's last as a coach. Since he's leaving the show after Season 23, Shelton just made his last-ever steal on a recent episode of the NBC series. As Entertainment Tonight reported, Shelton stole a singer from Kelly Clarkson's team, but she wasn't too upset about the situation given the circumstances.

The steal in question came during Team Kelly's Knockout Round. Two of Clarkson's singers, Holly Brand and Rachel Christine, were tasked with showing all of the coaches what they're made of. Brand sang a rendition of Rose Maddox's "Blue Moon of Kentucky," while Christine performed Fleetwood Mac's "Rhiannon." Clarkson was blown away by both of the singers and noted that they chose "perfect songs." She went on to say that it was the "toughest" decision yet, ultimately naming Brand as the winner of the Knockout.

This left the door open for Shelton, who performed his last steal on The Voice by claiming Christine for his team. As he did so, he told the newest member of Team Blake, "What Holly did, it was flashy and it's undeniable, and now you get to show everybody that you can do something just as incredible." For her part, Clarkson was totally fine with the steal and even hugged Shelton. Still, she managed to get a little quip in, telling him, "The last steal that he'll ever have is from my team -- I'm gonna remember that."

In October 2022, Shelton shared that Season 23 of The Voice would be his last. The country singer has been with the NBC series since it first premiered in 2011. When announcing his decision, Shelton stated that it was a tough call but that it's time for him to take his final bow. He told his fans, "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best." Shelton went on to specifically name and thank those in The Voice family, including his wife and sometimes fellow coach, Gwen Stefani.

It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week," he continued. "I've made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daly] and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn't happen without you!"