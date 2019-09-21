‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson Praise Taylor Swift’s Strengths as a Mentor in Season 17

Taylor Swift is coming back to The Voice this fall. While some might think Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson would be concerned that her presence will overshadow theirs, the two had nothing but praise for the “You Need to Calm Down” singer’s strengths. Swift will be a Mega Mentor for the singers competing this season.

Swift has not been on the show in the role since Season 7, when Shelton, Adam Levine, Pharrell Williams and Gwen Stefani were the coaches. This season’s coaches are Sheldon, Stefani, Clarkson and John Legend.

“A lot of people don’t realize I raised Taylor Swift in the country music world and she knows it,” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight Friday. “She did great, though, as a mentor and she did it the first time and then coming back in this second time, it’s like she’s made for that.”

Shelton added, “She’s super smart and she’s really good at looking at somebody’s performance and listening to them and being able to go, ‘I know a couple things here that instantly, I think, we can tweak on and it will take it to the next level.’ She’s really good at that.”

Clarkson joked that Swift could give Shelton some much-needed fashion advice.

“Oh, there’s actually something we shot that you’re going to love if you want to see Blake in a really awesome sparkly jacket,” Clarkson said, referencing Swift’s current starkly outfits. “We pulled up and [Shelton was] in a magical number. It was good.”

In an interview with Access, Shelton said Swift is a “natural” at being a mentor.

“She cares about the artists — that’s what I loved about working with her the first time,” Clarkson added in a PEOPLE interview. “I loved that she actually cared and invested. She cried a couple of times. She was really into it.”

Clarkson, who is also juggling hosting duties on The Kelly Clarkson Show during the day this year, is also excited to work with Stefani. This is the first time Clarkson and the former No Doubt singer are coaching on the same season. It is Stefani’s first time on the show since Season 12 in 2017.

“I can get past the fact that she’s one of my heroes from childhood,” Clarkson told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s really cool because she’s really down to earth, but every once in a while, I’m just sitting there and we’re arguing over an artist like who’s — well, not really arguing, but pillow fighting over an artist — and I’m just like, ‘Wow, it’s Gwen Stefani.’ It’s so cool.”

The Voice Season 17 begins on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Swift’s new album, Lover, is now available.

