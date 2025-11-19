‘The Voice’ and ‘American Idol’ Mentor Welcomes Baby

Tori Kelly is a mom!

The American Idol and The Voice alum, 32, announced Sunday that she and husband André Murillo had welcomed their first child, a boy named Zayden Michael Murillo, on Nov. 11.

The “Should’ve Been Us” singer shared the happy news on Instagram alongside a glimpse at her son’s feet and a photo of him with the family’s dogs, writing in the caption, “Zayden Michael Murillo. 11.11.25. we love you so much, sweet boy.”

Kelly and Murillo’s big news was met with congratulations from plenty of their celebrity friends, with John Legend dropping heart emojis in the comment section and Jessie J writing, “11.11 is just perfect and so is he and you and all of it.” Singer JoJo gushed, “The baby w the fur babies!!!!!!!!! Congratulations fam” as model Ashley Graham added, “welcome to the world!!!!!! Congrats mom & dad!!!!!”

Kelly and Murillo, who tied the knot in 2018, announced that they were expecting a baby in July via the Grammy winner’s song “Make A Baby.”

“Only you know me / Mind and my body / Riding with you down this road / We got forever to go / When we get closer / And when I hold ya / You make it feel just like home,” Kelly sings in the song.

“And there’s no one here but you and me / We’ve been through it / Yeah, we been everywhere and in between / Yeah, yeah / Making the complicated easy / Felt every kind of feeling / Passed every test / Boxes, checked,” she continues, before finally revealing, “I’m ready for what comes next / Let’s make a baby.”

Kelly has gone on to chronicle her pregnancy on Instagram, sharing a video in August of the moment she told her husband they were expecting. “still can’t believe this is really happening,” she wrote in the caption. “my heart is explodingggggggg”

Last month, Kelly reflected on her experience touring while pregnant, sharing shots of her growing bump at stops around the world. “still can’t believe i did a whole stadium tour with a literal human inside of me?! this baby already been to 11 different countries,” she wrote. “God is so good!!!”