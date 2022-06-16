'The Voice' Alum Arrested for Sexual Contact With a Minor

Kata Hay, the country singer who appeared on The Voice Season 10, is facing serious legal trouble. The 35-year-old singer was recently taken into police custody in Sumner County, Tennessee on suspicion of having sexual contact with a minor.

Hay was arrested after it was alleged she had sexual contact with a 16-year-old boy. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the alleged incident began when Hay made sexual comments about the minor boy in front of his parents, friends whom Hay had been staying with for a period of time. Hay's comments reportedly led to physical contact with the minor, who claimed Hay kissed him and forced him to touch her inappropriately multiple times against his wishes. The age of consent in Tennessee is 18.

After learning of the alleged incident, the teen's mother confronted Hay. In a conversation with the unidentified woman, Hay reportedly acknowledged the alleged incident occurred. The mother, who then ordered Hay to leave her home, said Hay appeared to be under the influence during the confrontation, which the woman recorded without Hay's knowledge. Further details about the conversations were not disclosed.

Following the conversation and the alleged incident with the teenage boy, Hay was arrested by authorities in Sumner County on suspicion of having sexual contact with a minor. According to TMZ, she was also processed for a probation violation related to a separate DUI case, though further details of that case are unclear. In a statement to the outlet addressing her arrest and the allegations against her, Hay said, "As you know a charge is not a conviction." She declined to provide further comment on the case.

Hay is best known for her appearance on NBC's hit singing competition The Voice. After her previous attempts to compete but failing to pass the initial audition stages, Hay made it through the "blind auditions" on The Voice's 10th season in 2016. Her audition prompted judges Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine, and Pharrell Williams all to turn around for her. Blake Shelton was the only coach not to turn. Hay ultimately chose Aguilera as her coach, and in a moment that prompted plenty of buzz, briefly kissed the singer during her audition. Her Instagram bio, which is currently private, refers to herself as "THAT girl who kissed [Christina Aguilera] on [The Voice]." Hay made it through the battle rounds, but was eliminated in the first week of the live shows, having made it into the Top 20.