‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Just Blasted Meghan McCain on Live TV

The View fans were stunned to see Whoopi Goldberg take Meghan McCain down on Monday’s episode of the ABC talk show during a discussion of the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. After McCain claimed conservatives don’t support Trump’s impeachment, and that the long process is not helping the Democrats gain any ground, co-host Sunny Hostin called senators who voted to impeach President Bill Clinton and are now dragging their feet hypocrites.

“My job here is not to litigate the ethics of it. I’m an ABC political analyst along with being a View cohost,” McCain defended of her point of view. “My job is to analyze the politics of it and …”

Hostin tried to interrupt, but McCain added, “Let me finish, I let you talk,” before Goldberg tried to cut to commercial.

At this point, McCain asked, “Do you want to hear a conservative perspective on the show ever?”

“Girl, please stop talking,” Goldberg fired back. “Please stop talking right now.”

“No problem. I won’t talk for the rest of the show,” McCain responded, to which Goldberg replied,”I’m okay with that, if you’re going to behave like this.”

“I’m not behaving like anything,” McCain defended. “I’m trying to show conservative perspective.”

Goldberg then called her out for talking over her fellow panelists, ending with, “What you’re doing is … we’re not doing anything, how bout this, we’ll be right back!”

The View fans had a strong reaction to the tense moment:

