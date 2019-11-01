‘The View’ Sparks Backlash After Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle to Join Hosts for Milestone Show

The View‘s 5,000th show is not without a dose of controversy as the ABC daytime talk show announced Friday that the milestone episode will feature Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, joining hosts Abby Huntsman Sunny Hostin Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain for the “Hot Topics” segment.

After the announcement, the show’s replies were flooded with people calling out President Donald Trump’s son and the Triggered author of “spewing conspiracy theories” and “gaslighting the American people” as they defend the president amid the impeachment proceedings surrounding his term.

Videos by PopCulture.com

I will not be watching. I’m not gonna watch this little twit and his little girlfriend spew lies. — linda latona (@LatonaLinda) November 1, 2019

If you softball these slimeball’s (Don Jr and Kimberly G) your viewers will not forgive you. They crisscross the country spewing conspiracy theories for $$ #theview — Gailen David (@gailendavid) November 1, 2019

Here comes more gaslighting the American people with the lies and propaganda from these two smh. Wake me up from this NIGHTMARE please. When will this end ughhhhhh 😡👎👎 trump jr who met with a russian to get dirt on Hillary clinton and trump sr conspired with him. #lawd — Blkman65 (@Blkman651) November 1, 2019

Others made it known they would be boycotting the episode, sarcastically thanking the show for giving them notice not to tune in.

“Thanks for the heads up! Gaslighting is not something I will support,” one user wrote as another agreed, “For damn sure I will not watch ! I will NOT GIVE THEM A PLATFORM!”

Another faction of followers was curious why the show would invite Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle on for such a momentous episode.

“Why would you invite them on the 5,000th show? That’s a milestone and deserved much better guests,” one fan wrote, as a second replied, “Exactly! That should be a fun,positive show not a show that will irritate & provoke most of their viewers.”

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Walt Disney Television/Heidi Gutman