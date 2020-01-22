‘The View’: Meghan McCain Congratulates Whoopi Goldberg After She’s Invited to Rejoin ‘Star Trek’

Meghan McCain is sending warm congratulations to The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg after the original Star Trek: The Next Generation actress was invited to return to her role as Guinan in Star Trek: Picard Season 2 by Patrick Stewart, Captain Jean-Luc Picard himself.

The touching moment came in Wednesday’s episode of the ABC talk show when Stewart suddenly dropped the major offer on the table to his co-star from 1988 to 1993.

“I’m here with a formal invitation, and it’s for you, Whoopi,” Stewart said. “Alex Kurtzman, who is the senior executive producer of Star Trek: Picard, and all his colleagues, of which I am one, want to invite you into the second season.”

Seemingly caught off-guard, Goldberg couldn’t help but get choked up as she embraced Stewart.

“I’ve said this on the show before, but Star Trek was one of the great experiences, from the beginning to the end,” she sincerely said. “I had the best, best, best time ever.”

Stewart agreed “it was wonderful” working with Goldberg the first time around, adding he “can’t wait to have [her] with us again one more time.”

When Goldberg’s co-hosts asked if the comedian would have to dye her hair to prepare for her return to her character, Stewart said she didn’t have to change anything to return to the show.

“She’s Guinan, and who knows what Guinan’s history really is,” he said. “That could be one of the excitements down the road!”

The acclaimed actor also opened up about what it was like to return to the character of Picard after nearly two decades in the upcoming CBS All Access series.

“It’s easy…. Picard has aged 18 years, fictionally, and Patrick Stewart has aged 18 years actually. And I don’t have to work at it because it’s just me, it’s who I am now!” he jokingly said. “We have such a team of writers on this show, it’s astonishing, and I wanted to show that Picard’s world had changed because Patrick’s world has certainly changed, and we are no longer now living in the same kind of society we lived in 18 years ago.”

