‘The View’: Meghan McCain Compares Show to ‘Real Housewives’

The Real Housewives of The View? Meghan McCain definitely sees the similarities after walking off the set of the ABC daytime show last week following a heated debate with guest Ana Navarro. The conservative panelist compared her time on the show on which she stars, alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Abby Huntsman and Sunny Hostin during Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live to something straight out of the Real Housewives franchise upon host Andy Cohen’s suggestion.

“The View can be like the Housewives,” McCain agreed, adding, “The audience is extremely combative. The booing and heckling, it’s a lot everyday…I’m paid to give a different view, and so I would like us all, when people come, to roll it back.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Despite last week’s drama, McCain said she’s actually been settling in as the lone conservative voice on the panel as the years go on.

“Everybody in America is having a really hard time expressing their point of view but vibe-wise, with the hosts, I’m actually much more comfortable with the main five hosts that I work with every day than I was last year,” she explained. “Now it’s my third year.”

Things got heated between Navarro and McCain when the CNN correspondent accused the latter of screaming at her during a debate over the recent whistleblower controversy facing President Donald Trump as an impeachment inquiry gets underway.

“I’m two feet away, I don’t need you to scream at me this way,” Navarro told McCain, who responded, “I don’t know what you just said.”

“I said, ‘Don’t scream at me, I’m two feet away,’ ” Navarro reiterated, earning a gasp from the audience.

“You know what,” McCain said before being seen walking off set. “That’s so rude, Ana. Welcome back.”

On Watch What Happens Live, McCain explained that her walking off was less about the drama and more standard procedure.

“But I just want to say, the walking off footage — we are told by producers to leave the table if it’s too heated, and I get touched up backstage with my makeup,” she said Tuesday. “So that’s what I was doing and I’ve done that many times over the years.”

McCain was the first to make the Housewives comparison after the incident, tweeting later that day, “Another day, another drama,” alongside a GIF of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne saying, “I’m good. It’s OK. We’re good.”

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: WWHL