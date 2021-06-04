'The View': Joy Behar Shares Her Tips for Getting Rid of 'Annoying' Unwanted Men During 'Dealbreakers' Segment

✖

Joy Behar had her The View co-hosts cracking up Friday with her tip for getting rid of "annoying" men. Calling dating in 2021 "challenging to say the least," Behar asked during a special visit from former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay what her co-stars considered a "dealbreaker" when they were dating. Ana Navarro joked that simply having to use a dating site would be a dealbreaker for her, admitting that when she once checked out eHarmony, "the questionnaire was like I was applying for national security clearance."

"I got bored halfway through it," she added. "Thank the Lord I'm married." It was then that Behar offered up her own dating advice, although it certainly wasn't to draw men in. "What I do remember from my dating days is if you want to get rid of a guy — you know they're glomming, they're annoying — you start talking about feminist issues," she told her co-hosts, who couldn't hold back their laughter. "That's all you have to say! Say, 'Oh you know who I love? Gloria Steinham. I just think that women should throw their brassieres out the window...' I mean it! They will run so fast. That's how to get rid of them."

It was a nice moment of levity on The View that comes after ABC News President Kim Godwin reportedly stepped in to diffuse Behar's regular on-air feuds with Meghan McCain, as TMZ reported last week execs were trying to "improve the culture behind the scenes at the show." During the meeting, Godwin reportedly expressed her concerns that the co-hosts' relationships are "coming off as toxic to the audience," which was "not the direction she wants for the show." ABC has not commented publicly on the report about this meeting, but production sources told the outlet it ended with McCain storming "out of the meeting before it ended because she felt like she was being 'attacked.'"

Abby Huntsman, who left the ABC talk show in January 2020, shared with PEOPLE on June 2 that she had no regrets stepping away from the panel, saying it was "probably the best decision I could have made for my life, for my mental health, for my happiness, for my family." She continued, "When I made the decision, I remember walking out those doors after they told me, ‘No one quits their dream job in television,’ and I said, ‘Well, this isn’t the dream job that I was hoping, in many ways, that it was.'"