‘The View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain Slams ‘Cruel’ Coverage of Drama With Abby Huntsman

Meghan McCain is opening up about her relationship with former The View co-host Abby Huntsman for the first time since rumored drama between the two came to an end when Huntsman announced she would be leaving the show to work on her father’s gubernatorial campaign in Utah. During Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live, McCain denied that the fight had anything to do with Huntsman’s decision, calling the coverage of their fight “cruel.”

“Abby and I have been friends for over 10 years. Our parents were friends in politics, we worked at Fox together. Part of the reason she came to The View is because we were friends,” McCain explained of her relationship with Huntsman. “We are still very good friends. We are very close. I just talked to her yesterday morning. She’s campaigning with her dad. I think she was genuinely conflicted about her dad running for governor and her not helping, and that is the reason why she left.”

McCain did admit, “We did get in a fight, which is a very small fight and a friend fight. And all friendships have ups and downs,” but added it was “cruel” to see their disagreement play out in the media.

“It was sort of bizarre for me, and I think bizarre for her, to have — the fact that we got in one fight the two years that we worked together on the show, to be put under dissection in the media, to be weaponized,” McCain said.

“This has been a really, really rough few weeks for me because I didn’t want her to go, selfishly, because I thought she was an amazing co-host and just having a friend there has been lovely,” she continued. “But it’s been really emotionally taxing to have like our friendship used this way in the media. It’s taken a real toll on me.”

McCain can’t be sure who leaked the story to the press, but told Andy Cohen she wishes it “would stop because again, I think we are working on a very intense show during intense times .. and I’m just trying to go in and do my job and interview presidential candidates and try and help women of the country decide if they want to support the president.”

Photo credit: WWHL