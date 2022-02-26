‘The View’ Co-Host Joy Behar Ruffles Feathers With Ukraine Invasion Comments

The View is always a target for political opinions and personalities, as we saw recently with Whoopi Goldberg’s comments on The Holocaust. But now, amid the Ukraine invasion by Russia, Joy Behar has stepped up with a new confusing take on the global crisis, complete with a personal spin.

Behar is reportedly planning a vacation to Europe soon, specifically to Italy. But given its locale and the current crisis in Ukraine, the 79-year-old is worried she might have to scuttle her plans.

“Well, I’m scared of what’s going to happen in Western Europe, too. You know, you plan a trip, you want to go there,” Behar said during a discussion on Ukraine during the show. “[I wanted] to go to Italy for four years. I haven’t been able to make it because of the pandemic-and now this. It’s like, what’s going to happen there, too?”

Co-host Sunny Hostin weighed in with her own take that is more understandable on the global scale. “What I also thought about was the fact that estimates are 50,000 Ukrainians will be dead or wounded and that this is going to start a humanitarian crisis, a refugee crisis in Europe,” Hostin said. “We’re talking about 5 million people that are gonna be displaced. I mean, it’s heartbreaking to hear what is going to happen.”

Given her status among right-wing critics, it didn’t take long for Behar to take some heat for the comments. Social media rushed in to share their shock and also to mock The View host.

“The true horror of the worldwide pandemic and Russia invading Ukraine? Joy Behar hasn’t been able to take her trip to Italy. Thoughts and prayers for Joy. We hope she makes it through this tragedy,” Barstool blogger Kevin Clancy wrote. “Did Putin even stop to think how his invasion would affect Joy Behar’s trip to Italy?” New York Post and Fox News columnist Karol Markowicz wrote.

And while it is easy to sit back and mock Behar for her silly comment, she is still a host on a daily talk show targeted to daytime viewers. A ruined trip to Europe is disappointing. You just might be better off keeping it to yourself and not speaking out on national TV.