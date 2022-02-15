Meghan McCain Slams ‘Pathetic’ Joy Behar for Valentine’s Day Post

She may have left the Hot Topics table months ago, but Meghan McCain just can’t seem to escape her rift with Joy Behar. The View alum on Monday, Feb. 14 called out her former co-host’s “pathetic” social media post after Behar seemingly threw some shade at McCain’s Valentine’s Day post to her husband Ben Domenech.

Earlier in the day, McCain took to her social media platforms to share a sweet tribute to Domenech. Alongside a photo of the pair together, the Arizona native wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day [Ben Domenech] – I love you and am grateful every day for the life we have together.” However, while many people swooned over the post, at least one person wasn’t very enthused. In a since-deleted tweet, Behar responded to a social media user asking McCain, “does every thought and sentiment need to be on Twitter?” with Behar writing, “apparently.”

https://twitter.com/MeghanMcCain/status/1493319631041347589?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The tweet seemingly reignited the feud between the former co-hosts, with McCain returning to Twitter later that day with screenshots of the interaction. She shared the posts alongside a caption reading, “Imagine spending your Valentines (sic) Day trolling your ex colleagues (sic) tweet about her husband.” After Fox News co-host and weather anchor Janice Dean said that Behar can’t seem to “quit you,” McCain added that Behar’s post was “pathetic and it creeps me out.” She later wrote that exiting The View “is like having ex’s (sic) who won’t stop drunk texting you,” though that tweet has since been deleted.

McCain was a co-host on The View for four years before announcing in July that she would be leaving in order to spend more time with her family. During her short time on the ABC morning show, she had a notably tense relationship with many of her co-panelists, namely Behar. The two former co-hosts got into numerous on-air scuffles, with McCain later revealing in an October 2021 interview with Variety that it was a scuffle on Jan. 5, her second day back from maternity leave, that ultimately sealed her decision to leave the show. During that episode, McCain joked about how Behar must have missed her when she was gone, to which a stoic Behar replied, “I did not miss you. Zero.” McCain said the comment left her in tears and marked “the day I decided” she would exit The View.

Since exiting The View over the summer, McCain has embarked on numerous new career paths. In September, it was announced that McCain had taken a job as a DailyMail.com columnist, with McCain having since published multiple columns for the outlet. She also executive produced the Lifetime original movie Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story.