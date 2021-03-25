Frankie Muniz Is Officially a Dad, Welcomes First Child With Wife Paige

✖

Congratulations are in order for new dad Frankie Muniz! The Malcom in the Middle alum, 35, shared the exciting news Wednesday that his wife, Paige Price, recently gave birth to their first child. The couple welcomed a son. While details on his bundle of joy, such as exact date of birth, weight, and name, have not yet been revealed, Muniz confirmed the birth on his Instagram Story.

In a short video shared to his account Wednesday, the proud new dad gushed over the newest addition to his family, sharing with fans, "I'm a dad, guys." Muniz, who appeared to be cradling his newborn in his arms, went on to state, "I love him so much. I love my wife so much." He shared the video to his Story with a caption reading, "I love my baby so much. And I love my wife more than ever." AZCentral.com reports that the arrival of their son came after several attempts at inducing labor, according to the couples' social media posts. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories on March 20, Price revealed that "after 20 hours at the hospital, we tried to induce labor three times, and it did not take."

Muniz and his wife announced in September that they had a little one on the way. They shared the news in an adorable video on their YouTube account, with Muniz stating, "in the past four and a half years, Paige and I have experienced so many incredible things together. We've traveled the world, got to live out all these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. While we still believe it's the little moments in between the big ones that make you feel happiest, nothing quite compares to hearing your little one's heartbeat." Muniz went on to share that hearing the heartbeat had he and his wife feeling like they "were living and experiencing a real-life miracle for the first time. The second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in. I was throwing out baby names and future career choices."

In the video, Price also opened up about the "struggle" to get pregnant. She said they were "both in a state of disbelief" when they first learned they were expecting, as they had previously been told their "chances weren't that great." She said "the struggle of going to every doctor's appointment made me feel less and less like a woman” and added that she was “excited to say that we beat the odds and we’re officially 15 weeks along and counting." The couple later shared they were expecting a boy.

After eloping on Oct. 3, 2019, Muniz and Price held a formal wedding ceremony on Feb. 21, 2020, he four-year-anniversary of the day they first met. Their marriage came after Muniz dropped to one knee and proposed at the Pinal Fairgrounds Lantern Fest in Casa Grande, Arizona in November 2018.