‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’: How Phaedra Parks Feels About Possibly Getting Married Again

Phaedra Parks isn’t rushing back down the aisle anytime soon, or maybe ever. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star says she is always open to love, but not necessarily sealing the deal with a legal union. Parks recently shared her feelings on potentially getting remarried in a chat with Page Six. “I’m dating and having a wonderful time,” she said. “People often ask me if I want to be remarried. I’m looking for love but I’m not sure that I want to be married again because I like dating,” she continued. “I like having fun, I like laughing, I like lavish gifts!”

There are certain requirements her next man must meet, noting that her “dream man” must be “very confident in himself, can support me and really be able to handle his own under any circumstance.” Additionally, Parks says her man must have a certain “youthfulness” and a love for “dangerous sports.” More importantly, he must possess “enough maturity to go make some money and know when to shut up.” And her man doesn’t have to be a lawyer like her. “And I’m an equal opportunity employer,” she added. “I don’t discriminate.”

Parks, 47, was previously married to Apollo Nida, 42. The two have two boys: Ayden and Dylan, whom Parks affectionately calls “The Prince” and “Mr. President.” Nida and Parks’ marriage and divorce was chronicled during her seven seasons on RHOA. The couple joined the show in Season 3 as newlyweds, having been married for under a year and pregnant with Ayden. During their first season, Nida’s criminal past was a subject of contention for her co-stars.

Within two years, they’d had Dylan, but the cracks in their marriage were evident. Nida was suspected of being unfaithful and even flirting with Parks’ co-star and nemesis, Kenya Moore. The final straw was Nida being accused and pleading guilty to fraud. He was sentenced to eight years in prison. Their divorce was final in 2017.

Nida has since moved on and is engaged to Sherien Almufti, Parks recently split from actor Medina Islam. Parks and Islam previously appeared together on Marriage Bootcamp on WE TV.