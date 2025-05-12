CBS Bringing Back Classic Game Show to Primetime Schedule

Fans of a classic CBS game show will have to “come on down” at a much later hour very soon.

The Price is Right is briefly moving to primetime on Monday, with the final two episodes of this season airing at 8:00 PM in one consecutive block.

The network is deeming the special episodes of the gameshow The Price is Right at Night, so you can see contestants yell “big money, big money!” in the evening instead of when the sun’s out.

Drew Carey still serves as host of The Price is Right, a mantle which he has held since 2007.

CBS has released two official synopses for the night-time episodes of America’s favorite daytime game show.

In the first episode, “The popular Shell Game gives a player a chance to win up to $150,000; a contestant plays Grid Lock for a Porsche electric vehicle worth over $90,000.” In the second, “A twist in the popular game Hole in One gives a player a chance to win two cars; a lucky contestant plays Hot Seat for up to $200,000.”

Fun fact: Adam Sandler is co-executive producer of The Price is Right, but not the guy you’re thinking of. This Sandler has absolutely no relation to the actor, but does have two Emmys for his work as a director and executive producer. He began working on TPIR in 1995.