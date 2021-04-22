Who Is the Black Swan in 'The Masked Singer' Season 5?

✖

Wednesday night's The Masked Singer gave us more clues alluding to the identity of Season 5's Black Swan! The compelling costume, of course, makes us think of Natalie Portman's movie Black Swan — and we'll see if they live up to that level of performance!

All of Black Swan's The Masked Singer performances, as well as clues, will be recapped here each week. We'll also bring up what judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke have guessed. Scroll through to learn what we know about this mysterious vocalist. Of course, spoilers are ahead.

Season 5, Episode 7

The Black Swan was the last up at bat during the Super 8 episode, and she packed an emotional punch. Her clue package kicked off with her in her bedroom explaining that she hasn’t always been supported. She explained, while showcasing a record player and a rabbit doll in a rocking chair with an “I’m late” sign, that she was raised by a single mother. Black Swan said that when she would sing for them, her voice would transport them into different worlds. At that point in the package, Black Swan appeared in a regal location with white draping and a couple of garden gnomes in the background. She was then presented with a glass slipper. The masked singer also danced with a man who donned a blue fin headband.

Black Swan dedicated her performance of “Use Somebody” by the Kings of Leon, to her mother. Guest judge Rita Wilson guessed Kesha. The other judges’ guesses included Demi Lovato (Jeong), Becky G (Scherzinger), and JoJo (also Scherzinger).

Season 5, Episode 5

Black Swan was up first for the night. She noted that taking part in the competition has been a major boost to her confidence, as she said that her nerves subside with every performance. She also said that “all this anonymity” brings her back to the start of her career. The Black Swan sent out audition tapes without her face visible so that those watching them could focus on her abilities. She explained that once she did reveal her face, people didn’t respond how she would have hoped. However, she said that she recently hit a “major milestone” and that she subsequently took a “leap of faith.” The clue package involved her jumping out of an airplane and included hints about a black cat, a backpack with “Montana” on it, and three tens written out on a mailbox.

The Black Swan, once again, put her impressive vocal chops on display for a rendition of Whitney Houston’s “How Will I Live.” The judges were blown away by her performance, with all of them rising to their feet for the Black Swan. Their guesses for her identity ranged from Emily Osment (McCarthy), Victoria Justice (Thicke), and Brenda Song (Jeong).

Season 5, Episode 4

The Black Swan's clue package revolved around the topic of love. She explained that she had someone special in her life that she ended up having to let go of. But, eventually, they made their way back to each other. As a result, she dedicated her performance to them.

The Black Swan entered the stage in show-stopping fashion, as she descended from the ceiling in the swing. Her performance of "In My Blood" by Shawn Mendes left the judges speechless. Her vocals led both McCarthy and Scherzinger to believe that it could be Demi Lovato. Jeong guessed that they were Lindsay Lohan, which no one else was on board with. Thicke wrapped up the guesses by offering that it could be Ashlee Simpson.

Season 5, Episode 2 — "Shamrock and Roll"

The Black Swan made a grand entrance onto the stage, strutting their stuff as they did so. They subsequently shared a series of clues so that the judges could narrow down their identity. The Black Swan said that she is "incredibly rare" and that her talent made her "someone else's prey," explaining that she was enticed by a "Hollywood deal that I couldn't resist." She was also spotted standing on a red X on the floor, which judge, Jenny McCarthy thought meant that they could be from X Factor. She also said that, ultimately, her flock helped "rescue" and "set her free," while holding up a red square. The masked celebrity also mentioned to guest host Niecy Nash that this show was so far out of her "comfort zone."

Shortly after they shared their clue package, the Black Swan went into a stunning rendition of "Barracuda" by Heart. Ken Jeong thought that the clues led to the Queen's Gambit and that they were Anya Taylor-Joy. However, McCarthy felt that there were "girl group vibes" going on and guessed that it was former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello due to the possible X Factor connection. Nicole Scherzinger had another great guess, as she thought that it could be singer Leona Lewis. Ultimately, McCarthy said that the Black Swan will likely be in the competition for a while given their impressive vocal chops.

Who is Black? We'll have to wait and see! The Masked Singer airs each Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX affiliates. PopCulture.com will be diving into The Masked Singer Season 5 all season, so stay tuned!

