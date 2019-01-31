‘The Masked Singer’ Unmasks the Celebrity Behind Unicorn

The Masked Singer has finally revealed the celebrity behind Unicorn!

On Wednesday’s all-new episode of the FOX reality show, Unicorn was revealed to be Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling earning the fewest number of votes from the audience among her masked peers—Rabbit, Lion, Unicorn and Alien.

In her third performance, Unicorn sang “I Love It” by Icona Pop feat. Charlie XCX, while explaining that performing on stage behind the mask had helped her get over her “biggest fear” and “craft” a new identity away from her “low self-esteem” problems. She also used piano and knitting imagery in her clues package, while showing the judges a typewriter for her revealing item.

“This typewriter has created lots of magic,” she teased.

In the costumed celebrities’ third performances of the series’ first season, the four stars revealed more about themselves as the panel of judges (Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger) gave their best guesses as to who was behind the elaborate costumes.

Rabbit, whom judges have guessed could be child star Corey Feldman or *NSYNC star JC Chasez, performed “Poison” by Bell Biv DeVoe while offering a number of mysterious clues about his identity, including that the judges could “chew on” his performance.

“I just hope I don’t pass out,” he added cryptically.

When asked to present a “revealing item” about who he is, Rabbit presented judges with a magician kit, telling them, “It’s another way I like to impress an audience.”

Alien, whom fans have guessed could be Nicole Richie or La Toya Jackson, sang “Happy” by Pharrell Williams, teasing the judges that the song reflected her feelings behind the mask after an “entire life under a microscope.” Despite being born into a prominent family, she claimed she “always craved the simple life.” The judges thought that could have been a reference to Paris Hilton’s iconic reality show with Richie, especially after she dropped a “That’s hot!” into her clue package.

The Alien’s revealing item totally put a twist on things, however, as she presented the judges with a Muncie, Indiana, police badge.

“This badge is not a prop,” she explained. “I’ve sworn to protect and serve.”

Lion, whom some fans have theorized is Carrie Underwood, closed out the performances this week with a powerful rendition of “California Dreamin’” by The Mamas and The Papas, saying she would prove to the judges after the other week’s performance that singing was not only her “destiny,” but that she could be a “model of courage and vulnerability,” just like the character in her favorite movie, The Wizard of Oz.

“Tick tock, the twister is coming,” she added.

For her revealing item, Lion showed the judges a scrunchie, explaining, “It’s a family heirloom.”

Who do you think remains under the masks? Let us know your best guesses in the comments.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.

Photo credit: FOX