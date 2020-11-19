'The Masked Singer' Unmasks 2 Stars During Double-Elimination

✖

The competition on The Masked Singer is really heating up. Alas, two competitors still got the boot on Wednesday night's show. Host Nick Cannon first revealed that the Whatchamacallit was eliminated, and they revealed that they were professional basketball player Lonzo Ball. They later eliminated the Serpent, as well, and revealed that they were Dr. Elvis Francois, a surgeon who went viral during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic for his impressive vocals.

The Masked Singer has already revealed the identities of a slew of masked celebrity singers during the course of this season. The show has already said goodbye to the Lips (Wendy Williams), the Dragon (Busta Rhymes), and Giraffe (Brian Austin Green) to name a few. The series previously revealed that there are some major changes ahead for the rest of Season 4. The Masked Singer will feature a number of guest judges, including Cheryl Hines, Jay Pharoah, and Craig Robinson. Additionally, there will also be a special episode in which three singers' identities will be revealed, which will undoubtedly provide for a thrilling episode for the show's most dedicated fans.

Wednesday night's double-elimination comes one week after the Fox competition featured the reveal of its first-ever two-headed masked duo, the Snow Owls. After it was revealed that they were eliminated from the competition, the duo unmasked themselves and revealed that they were married country duo Clint Black and his wife, Lisa Hartman Black. Following their time on the show, the duo spoke with Entertainment Weekly about being able to be a part of such an exciting series. They even shared that there could be some snow owl-themed music on the way. The couple even noted that fans should look forward to their upcoming single, "Till the End of Time," which will be released on Dec. 3.

"The first thought after doing the show was we should record one of those songs [that we sung on the show]," Black said. "Then I thought I should write us a new duet. We should record something. We enjoyed singing together again, and Lisa was up for it. So I just wrote us a new duet and recorded it in record time to have it ready for when we go into rehearsals next week for the Ryman show, which is our first full concert since the lockdown. People can buy a ticket to watch it live from home. So we're gonna sing the song live that night and then it comes out the next day on the third." The pair was also asked whether they would do a full-length "Snow Owlbum," to which Black said, "You know, I think we got about half an album of duets now that we've recorded, but that's a good idea. We actually thought about doing those songs that we did on the show, so that would be a possibility maybe down the road."