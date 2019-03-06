Logan Paul Says He’s Still Learning From ‘Suicide Forest’ Mistake

Logan Paul is dipping his toe back into the water when it comes to YouTube, but he says that learning from his mistake with his infamous suicide forest video is going to be a major theme going forward.

The YouTube star spoke animatedly and volunteered information readily when TMZ caught up with him outside LAX, in stark contrast to his last run-in with the outlet. As Paul neared his car, the reporter asked if he was putting the controversy behind him. His answer was not exactly a "yes."

"Sort of," he said. "It's important, I think, to learn from your mistakes, which I did, and I'm going to continue to do. Keep my head up, keep moving forward, and then teach people what I've learned and spread the message as best as I can."

Paul caused an uproar online starting on New Year's Eve when he posted a video that showed him and his friends finding the body of a suicide victim in Japan's Aokigahara forest. Paul filmed close ups of the course, made several tasteless comments and even cracked a few jokes at the victim's expense.

His Google Preferred status was revoked for the bad humor and many of his upcoming projects with YouTube were cancelled or delayed. Paul is a big player for the free video platform — his daily vlogs draw millions of views from a passionate and dedicated fan base, mostly consisting of young teens.

He returned to YouTube last week after nearly four weeks away, posting an intense documentary-style video about suicide prevention.

However, the young performer makes his living off high-cost gags, and can't afford to keep up his somber new attitude forever. He seemed to hint to the reporter outside LAX that he'll be returning to form soon.

The reporter asked what Paul's remaining fans could expect next out of him.

"What's next?" he said. "I don't know, I'll wake up tomorrow… Eat some Pop Tarts."

Just in case the reporter missed it, he added, "That's a Lil Uzi Vert quote right there."

Lil Uzi Vert gave reporters the same answer on the red carpet last weekend.

On the subject of the Grammys, Paul said, "They were great. It's honestly, that's some inspiring s— bro."

The reporter asked if that meant Paul might be inspired to put out some new music. The 22-year-old social media sensation has put several half-joking rap songs in his time. He flashed the camera a coy smile.

"Thank you," Paul said. "Uh, yeah, I mean, I don't know. I like expressing myself in different ways. Music is going to be one of them, coming soon. I'm excited man. Big moves, power movies, money moves, bro."

If Paul's hoping to avoid future controversies, a return to music might not be the right move for him. Before his suicide forest video, his most inflammatory video was a rap music video called "No Handlebars," in which he graphically objectifies women and advocates unprotected sex.

The video was also ridiculed for ripping off a song by the same name, released by Flobots in 2007. The performers called Paul out for his blatant disregard for their intellectual property rights. He never responded.