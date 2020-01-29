‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3: All the Announced Costumes So Far

Season 3 of The Masked Singer arrives on Sunday, Feb. 2 right after the Super Bowl, and while viewers will have to wait quite a few weeks to see which stars signed up to sing this season, several of Season 3’s over-the-top costumes have already been announced.

There will be a total of 18 contestants this season, up from Season 2’s 16, and there will also be a slight change in the format of the season.

“The contestants will be split into three groups of six — Group A, B, and C. Group A will kick off the first three episodes as they whittle down from 6 to 3 singers,” Fox said, via The Wrap. “Then we will meet Group B as they go from 6 to 3, then Group C. The final 9 contestants from these three groups will then come together and battle it out the rest of the season for the golden mask trophy. As always, one celebrity will still be unmasked in every episode, including the premiere.”

Scroll through to see all the costumes announced so far this season.

Banana

As is typical of a banana, this one is dressed in yellow, though the peel in this case gives way to a utility-inspired coat and pants.

Llama

A llama with a love of travel is next on the list, dressed in colorful print with a camera around its next and a permanently stuck-out tongue.

Miss Monster

The pink and fuzzy Miss Monster was brought back by popular demand as an homage to T-Pain’s costume in Season 1, which he wore to take home the crown. Season 3’s feminine iteration has one eye, large pink lips, a blue bow and long blue nails.

Taco

Are you getting hungry? The only food-themed costume announced so far, the Taco comes complete with all the fixings and a red tomato that serves as the character’s head.

White Tiger

The show’s costume designer Marina Toybina told Entertainment Weekly that the White Tiger’s Egyptian-inspired getup is a perfect fit for the celebrity underneath.

“He’s just fun, outgoing, incredible, and loves his costume,” she said. “It is somebody that enjoys his performance and is definitely larger than life on stage.”

Robot

Here’s hoping this silver robot has a good grasp on its signature dance move.

Kangaroo

The boxing-inspired Kangaroo is fighting for a win and a good cause — when announcing the character, the show shared that it would be donating to the organization WIRES to help rescue and care for wildlife affected by the fires in Australia.

Turtle

The turtle is very clearly ready to rock and roll, sporting a spiked mohawk and a full black leather ensemble complete with tall buckled boots.

Frog

The frog is going for a vintage vibe in a purple patent zoot suit with a yellow-checked tie, a fedora and black-and-white wingtip shoes.

Mouse

The Mouse appeared in a Season 3 promo video in which show host Nick Cannon delivered her to a mansion where their arrival was met by a woman with a chihuahua.

Swan

Easily the most glamorous swan we’ve ever seen, this one is decked out in feathers and plenty of sparkles, as well as a pair of pretty fabulous boots.

Kitty

Another feminine contestant is Kitty, who brings Las Vegas to mind with her pink feathered showgirl-inspired getup, complete with a sparkling tiara.

Astronaut

This golden astronaut is going for gold in Season 3.

Photo Credit: The Masked Singer