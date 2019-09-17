‘The Masked Singer’ First Season 2 Clues Revealed

In an hour-long super sneak peek into Season 2 of The Masked Singer, host Nick Cannon revealed the first clues for the brand new characters competing for the crown. Before announcing the clues, Cannon revealed that between the 16 competitors are 140 films, 22 Broadway musicals, 22 gold records, 20 platinum records, six multi-platinum records, 31 Billboard No. 1 singles, 19 Emmy wins, 10 Grammy Awards, 10 Lifetime Achievement Awards, three Walk of Fame stars, 15 marriages and eight divorces.

Skeleton: In his promo video, the Skeleton said, “I’ve got a bone to pick with any contestant who thinks they’re gonna win this competition.” He happens to be standing next to a tombstone with the number “4261,” leading fans to wonder if that could be his birthday.

Fox: “This superhero is ready to devour the competition,” the Fox said from nearby a “Studio 46” sign.

Ice Cream: “So here’s the scoop. I may be sweet, but I’m here to lick the competition and ice cream float to the finale because the last singer on that stage has got to be dessert,” the Ice Cream said.

“I’m made of sugar and dairy, and I live for half of February,” this singer said, standing in front of a calendar with Valentine’s Day circled.

Eagle: Next, the eagle rocked their “signature rockstar outfit,” which included a red bandana and sun medallion. In the clip, the bird rode through the desert on a motorcycle and said, “If you know an eagle’s body temperature, you may be hot on my trail.” For the record, that number is 106.

Tree: The evergreen tree “from their own Tinseltown” told all of their “tree huggers” that they were “ready to light up onstage and leave the other singers in my shade.”

“Not to be sappy, but I’m so excited to give you the gift of joy through all of my delicious performances,” the Tree said.

Flamingo: The “pretty in pink” Flamingo, who is “taking a vacation from the tropical life,” said she was ready to “flamingo all the way and rock this competition until my feathers come off.”

“I love this mask as much as I love mascara,” the Flamingo said. In a “sneak beak” performance of the Flamingo, a clip showed her singing Christina Aguilera, Pink, Lil’ Kim and Maya’s “Lady Marmalade” — and pretty well, we might add.

Butterfly: “I’m flying high and ready to shake up the competition,” the Butterfly said, earring a costume with 10,000 sequins sewn on by hand. “Are you ready to feel the Butterfly Effect?”

“I just pray I don’t fall over,” she said with an added emphasis on “pray.”

“America, I’ve got my eye on you, but do you have the eye to figure out who I am?”

Penguin: Next up is the Penguin. “I might be cold as ice, but I’m bringing the heat,” the Penguin said. “Will I be at the finale? Of course! I’ve got my tux, now all I have to do is get my hair done,” he said, showing off photos of different hairstyles.

“America, can you guess who I am? Every time you think you’re getting warmer, I promise you’re getting colder,” he said.

Leopard: “When I stalk my prey they never see it coming, and the creatures on this show won’t either. I’m ready to move meow-twins with my spectacular purr-formances,” the Leopard said in a British accent.

“The security here reminds me of the Secret Service. And I should know — I’ve been spotted with the president.”

“America, do you think you know how I am? I’m not letting this cat out of the bag until I unmask on finale night,” she said.

Egg: The “incredible, non-edible Egg” told the other singers that they were going to be “fried, scrambled, poached…you know, all the egg puns.”

“As my mom always told me, life has an expiration date, so always work hard for the first and last vowels of the alphabet,” the Egg said.

Rottweiler: Next up was the Rottweiler. “I’m here to be best in show. And my bark is just as big as my bite,” he said, calling himself a “total perfectionist” willing to “work my tail off to win your puppy love.” Cannon said that the mystery celebrity worked closely with the costume team for the “signature hip-hop look.”

“America, roses are blue, violets are red, but do you have a clue who’s behind this doggy head?” the Rottweiler asked.

Flower: “I blossom in every field I plant myself in, and I’m here to branch out, yet again,” the Flower said. “I’m going to put my petal to the medal and make the other singers wilt.”

“America, good luck picking out my identity. When I take this beautiful mask off, you will be blown away,” the Flower said.

Thingamajig: The 13-foot Thingamajig is truly unique. “Welcome to my Thingdom, where I will tower over the other singers with my puzzling persona,” the Thingamajig said. “I’m literally unlike anything you’ve ever seen or heard before. Don’t call me Chewbaca, though we do celebrate together.”

In the Thingamajig’s sneak peek performance, he sang a heart-tugging rendition of Kacey Musgrave’s “Rainbow,” leaving the judges and audience with tears in their eyes.

Panda: The penultimate character revealed was the Panda. “I’m here to create total Panda-monium on that stage,” the Panda said. “I’m positive I’ve got the moves and the energy to go all the way and the victory will taste sweet — like bamboo — especially the way I prepare it.”

“It’s definitely hard to move around with this gigantic head on my shoulders, but I love new challenges and pushing myself to the limit. America, if you think you know who I am, trust me — I have you bamboozled.”

Black Widow: The final character revealed was the Black Widow. “If the other singers aren’t scared of spiders, just wait until they hear my voice,” the Black Widow said.

“America, you can guess my identity all you want, but I’m going to leave you hanging by a thread until the very end.”

The 16th character will be revealed during the Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22 on FOX.

Judges Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are returning for Season 2, as is comedian Joel McHale as a guest judge. Other guest judges announced are Black-ish star Anthony Anderson and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog — as well as Season 1 winner T-Pain.

The Masked Singer Season 2 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 25 on Fox at 8 p.m. ET.