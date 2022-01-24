‘The Masked Singer’ Star May Have Spoiled Their Identity

Comedian Rob Beckett joked about spoiling The Masked Singer U.K. throughout last week, leading to Sunday night’s episode. Beckett, who narrates the reality series Celebs Go Dating, joked about being the Traffic Cone singer on the show. He later claimed on Jan. 22 that he was not actually the celebrity in the Traffic Cone costume. Viewers still have to wait to find out who is really wearing that mask since the Traffic Cone singer moved on to the Jan. 29 episode.

Back on Jan. 15, Beckett appeared to joke about being the Traffic Cone. “‘Just send this out once I’ve been unmasked’ Thanks for all the support being the Traffic Cone I absolutely loved it,” he tweeted. “Great show. The kids couldn’t believe it was me.”

Beckett kept the joke going throughout the week. When The Mirror published a report on his Jan. 15 tweet, he jokingly admitted to feeling bad about it. “I’ve messed up bad,” he tweeted on Jan. 17. “They are holding back my f—ing fee! Two weeks Dressed up as a traffic cone and I’m not even getting paid.”

Just before the Jan. 22 episode aired, Beckett claimed ITV, which airs the U.K. edition of The Masked Singer, was “pissed off” at him. “The tweet was an accident. I’ve been quiet the last few days,” he tweeted. “They still won’t pay me so I don’t care anymore. I’m traffic cone. Don’t give a s— if it’s a spoiler.”

Next, Beckett said he was not wearing the Traffic Cone and the celebrity who is “angry” messaged him. “Right so I have a confession. I’m not Traffic Cone,” Beckett wrote on Saturday. “It’s a wind-up. However, it’s got so out of hand the actual Traffic Cone has angrily messaged me telling me to stop saying I’m traffic cone. So for the record, I’m not Traffic Cone. But I now know who is.” Later, one fan jokingly replied that this is “what the Traffic Cone would say.” Beckett retweeted the fan, adding a zipped-lips emoji.

The U.K. edition of The Masked Singer is now in series 3 and features Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, and Jonathan Ross as the panelists. So far, the unmasked celebrities are Heather Small (Chandelier), Gloria Hunniford (Snow Leopard), Will Young (Lionfish), Pat Cash (Bagpipes), and Tom Chaplin (Poodle). Nicola Roberts won the first series, while Joss Stone won the second. The U.S. version of The Masked Singer is expected to return in late February on Fox.