‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals the Celebrity Behind Poodle

The Masked Singer has unveiled another celebrity after a new round of clues and performances, revealing that behind the Poodle mask was none other than comedian Margaret Cho.

In Wednesday’s episode of the hit FOX show, fans got to watch another performance from Alien, Rabbit, Raven, Poodle and Bee, learning more about the contestants they first saw in week two while panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger made their best guesses.

At the end of the night Poodle earned the lowest number of votes from the audience for their performance of “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper, requiring them to reveal their identity after it was teased she had been fired “many times” and had some kind of tie to the legal system.

Already revealed have been NFL icon Terry Bradshaw as the Deer, Steelers player Antonio Brown as Hippo and Tommy Chong as Pineapple.

Still remaining in the competition is also and week one group Lion, Peacock, Unicorn and Monster, but viewers learned plenty more about the week two group that will prove useful in the upcoming weeks.

For his second performance, Rabbit took on Avicii’s “Wake Me Up,” while providing new clues in his intro package including amusement park imagery and the hint that he was ready to “cook up something new.” “I saw fame and everyone wanted a piece of me,” he said of his youth, adding that while he initially found “safety in a group” he found himself “feeling boxed in” and ventured out on his own.

Alien took on “Lovefool” by The Cardigans in week two, explaining that while “you may think I’m out of fashion, I’m here to rise above all that.” Adding that she’s a “quadruple threat” who has “recorded many things,” the judges guessed it could have been Paris Hilton or Paula Abdul.

Raven performed “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga, teasing that while she mourned the loss of her “beloved,” she hoped her time on the show would be part of her “long-awaited transformation.” She also gave a little more information related to her origins, saying that while she was once “the loneliest bird among all others,” in 1968, a man came to her small town “and took [her] away from my flock,” to recognize her beauty. She also cryptically added she cried “tears of love” into the Hudson River.

Bee teased the panel by saying while she’s not “always on what’s happening in the world today musically,” she would be performing “Locked Out of Heaven” by Bruno Mars to show she can “flip the script” on her career. That, plus peach-related imagery, had the panel guessing Gladys Knight, until her final hint that they should “take [her] to court” made the waters a little muddier.

The Masked Singer airs on FOX Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Fox