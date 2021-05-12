'The Masked Singer' Season 5 Episode 11: Who Gets Unmasked?

✖

The competition on The Masked Singer is heating up in advance of the finale. Only five masked singers remain in the competition — Piglet, Chameleon, Yeti, Russian Doll, and Black Swan. But, by the end of Wednesday night's episode, only four competitors will remain. So, who will get the boot next?

It's a little hard to speculate on who will be going home next, as all of the remaining masked singers have what it takes to win. However, you can easily determine that Black Swan and Yeti will not be going home, as they have been frontrunners for weeks. Additionally, Chameleon's most recent performance of Busta Rhymes' "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See" was his best one yet. So, there's a good chance that he'll be around another week. That just leaves Piglet and Russian Dolls.

Ultimately, it's really anyone's guess who will be going home considering that both Piglet and Russian Dolls have wowed the judges throughout the competition. However, given that the Russian Dolls have the added factor of surprise with the number of singers donning the costumes, they could remain to sing another week. In other words, Piglet could be singing his swan song on Wednesday night. To find out who goes home, you can watch The Masked Singer on Fox at 8 p.m. ET. If you can't watch the latest episode via any traditional means, you can turn to FuboTV, which is granting a free trial to new users. As always, the episode will be available the day after it airs on Hulu.

During the previous episode of The Masked Singer, the remaining singers in the Spicy Six showcased what they're made of. While his performances tore at the heartstrings and got the judges out of their seats, Robopine was eliminated. After the judges — Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and guest judge Chrissy Metz — shared their final guesses, they removed their mask and revealed that they were Fast & Furious actor Tyrese Gibson. Following his elimination, Gibson had nothing but great things to say about his time on The Masked Singer, telling Entertainment Weekly, "I mean, if I gave them a grade, it would be A-plus-plus, with how organized they are and the system that they have in place. It's like nothing I've ever seen. They've literally created a world within a world. It's really beautiful to see that they have such a well-oiled system in place for what they're doing."

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.