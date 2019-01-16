‘The Masked Singer’ Judge Nicole Scherzinger Calls Show ‘Very Therapeutic’ for Contestants

The Masked Singer has drawn in millions of viewers across the country with the allure of which celebrities are taking to the stage in disguise. But its expert judging panel argues there’s a lot more to the new Fox show than just mystery.

Host Nick Cannon, as well as panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger gave fans a look behind the scenes on The Masked Singer to Us Weekly Wednesday, with Jeong admitted that while the show is a lot of fun, there are some very tender moments.

“It’s a combo of American Idol, Password, Jeopardy! and a couple other shows all rolled into one. It’s so unique and unexpectedly heartfelt” he explained, adding that he even shed a tear a few times while filming. “It’s wonderfully insane!”

Scherzinger added of the emotional core of the show, “The mask gives them the courage to reveal other parts of themselves they’ve never gotten to share. When you’re trying to figure it out, that’s where you have a lot of twists and turns. It’s very transformative for some people and very therapeutic, I think, for the contestants.”

The identities of the singers are so secretive, Jeong added, that “not only are the contestants in masks but their managers, agents and publicists are all in masks, too, because the judges may know them.”

“I’m always genuinely shocked when they do the reveal,” Cannon continued of his role as host. “The talent are very slick with how they present themselves.”

So far in the show’s two-week run, fans have been teased by the performances of 12 masked singers—Lion, Deer, Monster, Unicorn, Hippo, Peacock, Rabbit, Alien, Raven, Pineapple, Poodle and Bee. After week one, Steelers player Antonio Brown was unmasked as the Hippo, while comedian Tommy Chong was revealed to be behind the Pineapple in week two.

Fans have some pretty convincing theories behind some of the remaining performers, including Donny Osmond as the Peacock, JC Chasez as the Rabbit, and Gladys Knight as the Bee.

In Wednesday’s brand new episode, viewers will get new hints about some of the still-masked performers, including the Monster. While fans previously learned that he was male coined a monster by the world who is looking to rewrite his mixtape to prove he’s more than “puff and fluff” after falling from the public eye at the top of his game, a preview of the new episode shows him telling the panel, “I like to keep my head in the game.”

The Masked Singer airs on Fox Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Fox