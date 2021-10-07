‘The Masked Singer’ Live Updates: Baby Unmasked

The Masked Singer Season 6 is hitting its stride with another episode featuring Group A — Bull, Skunk, Baby, Hamster and this week’s wild card, Pepper. The episode begins at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, but if you can’t tune in live or if you miss something in real-time, check here for live updates!

The Masked Singer Season 6 is already shaping up to be a doozy, with multi-part event episodes, insane costumes and the most cryptic clues yet. This is the second week that the show will be settled in its usual timeslot on Wednesday nights, so die-hard fans know that they are really getting down to business. For those trying to catch the show on a hectic schedule, you can always stream it with a “skinny TV bundle” streaming service like Hulu + Live TV. However, if you just need the facts of the episode written out plainly, look no further.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Masked Singer continues in this time slot for at least the next two weeks, and Fox has promised some unbelievable celebrities will be unmasked in the episodes to come. Catch the show on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. In the meantime, here are some blow-by-blow updates on this week’s episode.

9 p.m. ET – Elimination

As usual, the episode ended with the elimination of one singer. When all the votes were tallied of the Group A singers, Cannon was forced to send The Baby home. The star narrowly avoided a tantrum as the Men in Black brought back the judges’ first impression guesses. Thicke had guessed Chuck Norris, and he stuck with that; Scherzinger had guessed Michael Caine, but she switched her guess to James Corden; Jeong had guessed Hugh Jackman, but he switched to Gordon Ramsay. Finally, McCarthy had guessed Kurt Russell, but she switched confidently to Bruce Willis.

With that, The Baby removed his mask to reveal the face of Larry the Cable Guy. After gloating to the judges, he sang one last rendition of the Flinstones theme song for the road.

You can watch the full episode for yourself over on Hulu. The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

8:53 p.m. ET – Wild Card Pepper sings ‘Jealous’ by Labrinth

The final performance of the night came from a new wild card: “The Pepper.” This character leaned into the “spicy” implication of her costume, in a clue package full of fire and topical themes. She posed in lush summertime environments with her cell phone, explaining that she is best known for something on social media.

“I’m excited to come into the competition as a wild card – especially as the pepper. I want to spice things up!” she said. “You know, I’ve always had my own flavor, and I’m constantly thinking of ways to not be bland. But this last year has been THE craziest. Something I did went viral basically overnight. It spread like fire! I never expected any of it. But the coolest part was seeing people take what I did and add their own flavor to it.”

Pepper’s clue package pretty heavily implied that she is famous for a viral TikTok video — it showed her dancing in an approximation of a TikTok screen cap, and also showed her playing tic-tac-toe with the Men in Black.

“You know how they say strike when the iron’s hot? That’s why I’m here. You know, what the hell? Why not get out there, and keep the flame alive, and party as the pepper?!” She concluded. With that, she began to sing “Jealous” by Labrinth.

The panel felt confident going into the first impression guesses — until Cannon explained that it was a race. McCarthy was the last one to hand in her guess, meaning that she had to eat a spicy pepper provided by the Men in Black. Fortunately, they brought her a glass of milk to wash it down.

After that, they brought out Pepper’s party favor clue: a pair of roller skates. She said: “You bring roller skates to a party because you don’t need a driver’s license!” Thicke was the first to connect this to singer Olivia Rodrigo, although he did not necessarily think that’s who was under the mask. Jeong guessed Kesha, while Scherzinger guessed Hailee Steinfeld. Once she had recovered her voice, McCarthy guessed Lady Gaga.

8:40 p.m. ET – The Baby sings ‘The Flintstones’ theme song

The next contestant was last week’s wild card, the Baby. Once again, Baby spoke in a thick British or Australian accent, though the judges didn’t seem convinced that it was authentic. As he spoke, footage of an RV rolling down an empty road played to compliment his musings.

“I love a good house party!” he proclaimed. “The best house party I’ve ever been on what a strip. That’s right, it was a house party on 8 wheels. I got to bring my whole family along for the ride — I even got pictures of my kids taking a bath in the sink! Tonight, I’m going to sing the perfect song. I don’t want to sing some song that’s just sitting there, you want something that gets people moving around, just like that party bus!”

Baby sang an elaborate rendition of The Flinstones theme song this week, which didn’t last very long. The judges were caught completely off guard, and Jeong seemed to have tears of laughter in his eyes as he said that he was speechless. With that, Baby’s party favor came out on stage — a cooler and a portable camping grill.

“I may just be a baby, but I’m still the star of the tailgate,” he said. “Even if there is a little grease on that grill.” This led McCarthy to the guesses John Travolta and Bruce Willis, though Thicke thought that the tour bus clues pointed more towards a rock star like Rod Stewart or Keith Richards. Jeong entertained the guess Gordon Ramsay.

8:30 p.m. ET – The Skunk sings ‘Midnight Train to Georgia’ by Gladys Knight and the Pips

The party continued in the next segment, which concerned the Skunk. She was all dressed up for a high-class party in her clue package, wearing a glittering gown to a fancy venue and swaying to the sounds of jazz music. The set included a prominent box of “family size” chocolate chip cookies in the background as Skunk began to speak.

“Listen, I’ve been to some of the most epic parties around,” she said. “I mean the glitz, the glamor, some of the most iconic people in the world. I actually used to be the hostess with the mostest, but these days I limit the people I allow into my personal space. As you get older, you realize it’s okay to remove the wrong people from your life.”

As she spoke, Skunk paused to kiss someone dressed as a pufferfish, then she picked up the cookie box just as she said the word “hostess” and handed it to another guess. Then, she addressed her performance from last week, saying: “Last time I was in my wheelhouse and showed them exactly what I could do. Now, to get into the Group A finals, the pressure is one, so I’m sticking to that passion and singing about something I can relate to – about leaving behind the glitz and the glamorous parties for a simpler, more positive life.”

The Skunk sang “Midnight Train to Georgia” by Gladys Knight and The Pips. When she was done, Nick Cannon helped her up on the stage while the Men in Black brought out her “party favor” – a retro boombox. She said: “some say, ‘turn down for what,’ I say, turn it up so the whole empire can hear you.”

This clue excited Jeong a lot, who guessed Taraji P. Henson. McCarthy guessed Queen Latifah, while Scherzinger guessed Tamar Braxton. None of them seemed to agree with each others’ guesses very much.

8:20 p.m. ET – Hamster sings ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’ by Queen

After the commercial, the show turned to last week’s wild card, the Hamster. He said: “As you’ve probably guessed by now, I’m a bit of a party animal. You should have seen me in my 20s! I was living in a huge city working with my best pals. The fun that we had when we were younger was the most fun ever. There’s nothing like not being famous, and the next day, being famous, and that’s what happened to all of us!”

The clue package showed footage of Hamster dancing with friends to lively horn music, and it briefly zoomed in on a photo of a bassett hound. One judge guessed that the monologue might refer to a cast member of Friends.

“The fact that we’re still friends all these years later is phenomenal. They’re really going to get a kick out of me being here. And I’ll prove myself, and I’ll make Nick even more uncomfortable,” Hamster concluded with a laugh.

Hamster took the stage alone to sing “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” by Queen. Ken Jeong called the performance “adorable,” and the other judges were surprised by his vocal range. The Men in Black then brought out his “party favor” clue – a beer-drinking hat with hamster water bottles on top. He explained: “I like to stay hydrated with my friends at the party.”

With all that in mind, Jeong guessed that this contestant was a comedian from Saturday Night Live. After throwing out many names, he, McCarthy and Thicke settled on Rob Schneider. However, Scherzinger guessed John Leguizamo, then pivoted to Paul Rudd.

8:11 p.m. ET – The Bull sings ‘Circus’ by Britney Spears

We're trying to wrap our heads around #BullMask's clue. What does it mean to you? 👀 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/R7hL4Q61Wv — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) October 7, 2021

This week’s episode kicked off with the flashiest introduction of the judges yet, including some neon-colored costumes and props in honor of the “house party” theme. From there, it charged right into the new clue package for the Bull, which began with the mystery singer scratching vinyl records in a full-on matador costumes.

“I am no stranger to a house party,” he told the camera in a confessional shot. “My parties are notorious for having great music, everybody dancing… it is litty city committee. These words were accompanied by re-enactments by the Men in Black, as well as a close-up shot of a party invitation with a picture of Carnegie Hall on it.

“As a kid, I was actually a wallflower,” the Bull admitted. “But now, I’m the life of the party. There couldn’t be a more important time for me to perform this specific song and show my solidarity and my support to the one and only Britney Spears. There are so many challenges to doing the dancing – my feet have never felt more gigantic, but I know that I definitely have what it takes. And tonight, I get to be in the center of the ring.”

With that, the Bull took the stage to perform “Circus” by Britney Spears. His costume was adorned with gold embroidery and tassels, and he danced as hard as he sang. The judges were in awe, and afterward they were given this week’s themed clue: a “party favor” representing the Bull’s true identity.

In this case, the clue was just a gift-wrapped box, as the Bull said that he was just “showing off the wrapping.” This led Jenny McCarthy to guess that he might be a rapper – perhaps Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino. Combining that with the “Carnegie Hall” clue, Robin Thicke guessed Hamilton star Anthony Ramos, while Nicole Scherzinger guessed Leslie Odom Jr.