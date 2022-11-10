'The Masked Singer' Pays Emotional Tribute to Leslie Jordan During His Final Appearance

The Masked Singer paid tribute to frequent guest the late Leslie Jordan during Wednesday night's episode, bringing tears to viewers' eyes at home. The episode filmed over the summer was Jordan's final one as a guest panelist, as he filled in for judge Ken Jeong, who was out with COVID-19. Jordan, who also starred on Fox's Call Me Kat, died in a car accident on Oct. 24 at age 67.

The "Hall of Fame Night" episode started with a simple tribute card for Jordan, dedicating the following episode to the beloved actor. Fox also prepared a tribute video, which included scenes from Jordan's past appearance on The Masked Singer. During the show's sixth season in 2021, he served as a celebrity guest panelist and performed "This Little Light of Mine." He also stopped by for a Season 7 episode in April. "I seldom get invited back anywhere, so it's exciting!" Jordan said during this week's episode, capturing the glee of his surprise appearance. Host Nick Cannon exclaimed, "I love this man!"

Jordan was not the only guest panelist this week. Comedian Joel McHale also returned to sit in as a panelist. On Nov. 7, Jeong said he missed the episode taping because he had COVID-19 at the time. "Most importantly, this is our dear friend Leslie Jordan's last appearance on the show, and we dedicate this episode in his honor," Jeong wrote on Twitter. "[Love] you Leslie. We can feel your love from above."