'Call Me Kat' Pays Tribute to Leslie Jordan in Emotional Video

The cast of Call Me Kat and their fans have been mourning the death of Leslie Jordan, and now the show has paid tribute to the late comedy actor in an emotional video. During Thursday night's episode of Call Me Kat, the show featured a memorial to Jordan, which showcased some of his most memorable scenes, as well as scenes from other Fox network shows he starred in or made an appearance on. The heartfelt montage ended with the company noting that Jordan is "forever a part of the Fox family."

Jordan's death was reported on Monday, with TMZ stating that the actor was involved in a car accident. No official cause of death has been announced but, according to TMZ, Jordan is said to have "suffered some sort of medical emergency." This may have caused him to crash his BMW into the side of a building in Hollywood. On Jordan's official Instagram page, the actor's family issued an official statement on her passing. In a caption on a smiling photo of Jordan, the family wrote, "The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world."

Call Me Kat star Mayim Bialik previously paid a personal tribute to Jordan, following his shocking death. Taking to Twitter, Bialik shared some photos of Jordan, including one of the two of them together. "There aren't words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family," Bialik began a statement shared alongside the endearing photos.

"Leslie Jordan was larger than life," Bialik continued. "He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious. We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie: the man who would spit on his contact lenses before putting them in his eyes, the man who had a story about every man in Hollywood and some of the women as well, the man who lived to make people laugh." The actress concluded, "We will be taking time to grieve and to celebrate the many gifts Leslie gave us and to the entire world, and we appreciate privacy at this time." Jordan was 67 years old at the time of his death.