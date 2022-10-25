Leslie Jordan Reportedly Complained of Shortness of Breath Ahead of Death

Ahead of his tragic death, it's now being reported that actor Leslie Jordan had complained that he was experiencing shortness of breath. According to TMZ, sources close to Jordan have stated that his health was enough of a concern that he'd scheduled an appointment to meet with a cardiologist. The outlet also noted that, while no cause of death has been announced, some first responders believed that Jordan may have suffered a heart attack.

Jordan's death was reported on Monday, with TMZ stating that the actor was involved in a car accident. No official cause of death has been announced but, according to TMZ, Jordan is said to have "suffered some sort of medical emergency." This may have caused him to crash his BMW into the side of a building in Hollywood. On Jordan's official Instagram page, the actor's family issued an official statement on her passing. In a caption on a smiling photo of Jordan, the family wrote, "The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world." Jordan was 67 years old at the time of his death.

Following Jordan's sudden death, many of his famous friends and former co-stars took to social media to mourn his passing. This includes the beloved actor's Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes. On Instagram, Hayes shared a photo of himself and Jordan from the show, which featured Hayes' Jack McFarland standing with Jordan's Beverly Leslie in full cowboy getup. "My heart is broken," Hayes wrote in a caption on the post.

"Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with," he continued. "Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. Leslie, you will be missed, my dear friend." Fellow Will and Grace actor Eric McCormack commented on the post, writing, "Just crushed..." Jordan appeared in a number of Will and Grace episodes between 2001 and 2006, as well as in the series revival from 2017 until 2020.

In his own post about Jordan's death, McCormack also shared a screenshot from Will and Grace, writing alongside the photo, "Crushed to learn about the loss of [Leslie Jordan], the funniest and flirtiest southern gent I've ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his [Will and Grace] episodes was palpable. Gone about 30 years too soon. You were loved sweet man."