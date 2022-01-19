Rapper Guaynaa Involved in Serious Car Accident in Los Angeles

Rapper Guaynaa was involved in a serious car accident in Los Angeles last weekend. He was the passenger in a car that was struck by another vehicle at a high speed, his representatives told Entertainment Tonight. On Sunday, the Puerto Rico-native shared a photo from his hospital bed to assure fans he is doing well.

Guaynaa, whose real name is Jean Carlos Santiago Pérez, wore a neck brace and flashed a peace sign in his hospital bed selfie. He also included a photo with his girlfriend, singer Lele Pons. “Grateful with life, and with daddy God. In the early hours of yesterday, I was the victim of a vehicle accident,” he wrote on Instagram in Spanish. “Now it’s time to recover. I know that with the support of my family, friends, and fans, I will get out of this as soon as possible. Thank you all for your messages, and for your calls. I love them!!”

Pons, 25, also shared photos from the hospital on her own Instagram page. “Thank you for all the love and messages! [Guaynaa] was a victim of a car accident,” Pons wrote in English and Spanish. “He is now in the process of recovery and will continue to be for the next couple of days! So blessed and fortunate that nothing happened and he’s okay.”

Guaynaa’s famous friends were among the many who wished him well. “Omgggg broooo r u ok!!!!” Steve Aoki commented. “Con toda!!!!!!!!” J Balvin wrote. “Strength brother, you will get better,” Becky G added.

Guaynaa rose to fame with his 2019 hit “ReBoTa,” which was charted on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart. He released several singles in 2021, including “Monterrey” with Pain Digital, “Demente” with Chungha, “Calle” with Lola Indigo and Cauty, “Cumbia a la gente” with Los Angeles Azules, and “Noz Volvimos Locos” with Gloria Trevi. Guaynaa released his first EP, BRB Be Right Back, in May 2020.

The rapper released his first album, La República, last fall. It is a mix of his past hits and new albums inspired by anthems from around the world. “It is very important to know that we have a lot of different genres and different places that represent our culture,” he told Entertainment Tonight in October 2021. “And I’m bringing it all in my first album because I feel like it represents me.”