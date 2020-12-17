'The Masked Singer' Finale: Sun Wins, and They're a Beloved Pop-Country Star

After three months worth of thrilling performances and jaw-dropping reveals, The Masked Singer has come to an end. Ultimately, the Sun emerged as the victor. The other two finalists, Crocodile and Mushroom, were subsequently revealed to have been Nick Carter and Aloe Blacc, respectively. But, when it comes to Sun, the winner, what was their identity? The judges — Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong — all shared their final guesses behind their identity, and they then removed their mask to reveal that they were the one and only LeAnn Rimes.

The Sun faced some stiff competition during the course of the season. Not only did they compete against figures such as Wendy Williams (Lips), Bob Saget (Squiggly Monster), and Mickey Rourke (Gremlin), but they also competed against talented singers such as Taylor Dayne (Popcorn) and Tori Kelly (Seahorse). Of course, they faced their stiffest competition from the two other finalists, Crocodile and Mushroom, who gave it their all before they were ultimately eliminated. In the end, the Sun won over the hearts of the judges and the audience and walked away with the Masked Singer's golden trophy.

Fans immediately flocked to Twitter upon the news that the Sun a.k.a. Rimes was declared the winner. Check out what they had to say about Sun's identity and their Masked Singer win.