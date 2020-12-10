'The Masked Singer' Holiday Special Has Fans Convinced the Sun Is LeAnn Rimes

Fans of The Masked Singer will have to wait another week to watch the Season 4 finale. In the meantime, viewers were treated to a holiday sing-a-long on Wednesday night featuring the remaining three competitors — Sun, Crocodile, and Mushroom. While many fans were focused on listening to the Christmas tracks, others were still trying to guess the identities of the three masked singers left in the competition. In particular, for many fans, the holiday special cemented their belief that the Sun is country singer LeAnn Rimes.

During the previous episode of the competition, The Masked Singer said goodbye to three contestants in a triple elimination. The show eliminated the Seahorse, the Jellyfish, and Popcorn. They were later revealed to have been singer Tori Kelly, Olympian Chloe Kim, and singer Taylor Dayne, respectively. Now, only three individuals remain in the running to win the Masked Singer trophy. The Sun, Crocodile, and Mushroom will sing their hearts out one final time during the finale on Dec. 16 in order to try to take home the win.

Some fans may have expected this week's episode to be the finale, but the Fox competition had other plans. Luckily, for many of those viewers, the show's Christmas special actually helped them refine their guesses for the Sun, in particular, as fans believe that the mystery singer is indeed Rimes.