YouTube Suspends All Ads on Logan Paul Channels

In the latest round of backlash against popular YouTuber Logan Paul, YouTube has suspended all ads on his channel.

Following a pattern of behavior that YouTube has deemed “unsuitable for brands,” the video platform has announced its decision to suspend all advertising from the 22-year-old’s YouTube channels, which boast more than 16 million followers.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to temporarily suspend ads on Logan Paul’s YouTube channels,” YouTube said in a statement Friday according to Variety. “This is not a decision we made lightly; however, we believe he has exhibited a pattern of behavior in his videos that makes his channel not only unsuitable for advertisers, but also potentially damaging to the broader creator community.”

YouTube’s announcement comes on the heels of the fierce backlash Paul faced, and has continued to face, after uploading a video to his YouTube channel titled “We Found a Body in the Japanese Suicide Forest.” The video, posted early in January, showed Paul and his crew exploring Japan’s infamous Aokigahara Forest and stumbling upon the body of a suicide victim. A second video showed Paul mocking Japanese culture.

The YouTube personality’s account was briefly suspended following the video, despite that he had taken it down, and Paul released an apology in which he stated that he had “made a severe and continuous lapse in my judgement.”

Paul’s return to the spotlight was immediately marred with controversy, which likely led to YouTube’s decision to suspend advertising on his videos. He made his comeback on Jan. 24 with a documentary-style look at his recent studies of suicide culture and suicide prevention, but just days later, he posted a tweet making light of the dangerous and potentially deadly “Tide Pod Challenge.”

Adding fuel to the controversy, Paul posted another video on Feb. 5 in which he and his friends taser dead rats multiple times. The video immediately drew outrage from social media, many calling his actions inhumane.