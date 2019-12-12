‘The Masked Singer’ Fans Flip After Leopard Is Revealed: ‘He Had Me Really Fooled’

The Masked Singer fans were shocked to learn the identity of the celebrity behind the Leopard mask on Wednesday’s double-elimination semifinals episode. Fans at home were pleasantly surprised to see NBA player Victor Oladipo behind the Thingamajig mask, but completely shocked to see Seal revealed as the Leopard.

Many admitted to being fooled by the whimsical, flamboyant character Seal had committed to throughout the season; after all, most fans thought Leopard was Billy Porter or RuPaul.

“Really thought it was a drag queen. He had me really fooled,” one Facebook user wrote on PopCulture’s post about the Leopard.

“I thought it sounded like him [Seal], we all knew it did! But some of the songs he sang and the way he acted made me think it was Rupaul. I was wrong, no denying this guy’s voice lol!!!!” another said.

“I was totally shocked to see Seal behind the leopard I had someone totally different in mind,” someone else wrote.

“I never guessed Seal. To be honest I didn’t even know he was British [laughing emoji],” one Twitter user wrote. “I’m so bad at the game.”

Others were surprised to see the four-time Grammy winner go home after his rendition of “Big Spender” by Shirley Bassey.

“I was surprised he went home! He was the best singer of the night,” one Facebook user wrote.

Someone else even suggested that the “only reason Leopard [was] unmasked was because people wanted to see SEAL!!!”

Seal admitted to being a little upset that he didn’t make it to next week’s finale. “All truth be told, I’m feeling a little sad going home tonight,” he said after being unmasked. “I had hoped to make it to the finale, but all good things come to an end.”

He added that he had a “wonderful time” on the wacky reality competition, despite consistently appearing in the bottom two and having to fight every step of the way to the semifinals. He said he decided to join the series because of his four kids at home are “fans of the show.”

Seal and Oladipo were unmasked during Wednesday’s holiday semifinals, with a special Tuesday episode unmasking Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer as the Tree.

The Season 2 finale of The Masked Singer airs next Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Season 3 is set to air in February.

Photo credit: Michael Becker / FOX