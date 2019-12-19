‘The Masked Singer’ Crowns, Reveals Identity of Season 2 Winner

The Masked Singer Season 2 finale finally unveiled the top 3 celebrity performers, and crowned a winner in the process. The Fox hit reality competition series returned for its two-hour season final, featuring a look back at the contestants’ journey, before the final performances determined the winner for the season. At the end of the finale, The Fox was revealed as the champion of Season 2 receiving the Golden Mask, and revealed themselves to be Wayne Brady.

The episode also unveiled the identities of The Rottweiler as Chris Daughtry, and The Flamingo as former Cheetah Girl Adrienne Bailon Houghton.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After his win and unmasking, champion Wayne Brady said: “This has been the coolest, most amazing, most touching, most challenging, weirdest — and I host Let’s Make a Deal — but God, I mean, really? I’m going to take this with me forever.”

The Rottweiler was the runner-up for Season 2 and was revealed to be Daughtry. None of the judges were able to guess the singer, though fans online celebrated being right.

“I wanted to do something fun. I wanted to challenge myself. I saw last year when T-Pain won I was like, ‘I want to do this it looks so much fun,” Daughtry said after the reveal. “Had no idea how challenging it was going to be, so happy I did it. And my kids have no idea I’m doing this so I’m so pumped for them to see this.”

In third place, The Flamingo was revealed as Bailon — as all the judges had guessed in the past. The singer and talk show host opened up about her experience on the show.

“Thank you so much. I have gotten a bit of a bug like, wait, ‘I might think I sound terrible but if they think I sound aight… maybe I sound aight,” Bailon said after the unmasking. “This has been life-changing I never thought that I would love performing again and… this has been so crazy and I can’t thank you guys enough,” she added. It’s been the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Fans of the guessing game will not have to wait long for more episodes, as the network already announced the show’s return this winter.

The Masked Singer‘s official Twitter account revealed the first contestant for the new season on Dec. 9 in a tweet. The show’s account released a photo of The Banana. No other masks have been announced so far, though they should be coming soon.

The Masked Singer will return for Season 3 Sunday, February 2 after the Super Bowl.