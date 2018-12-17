‘The Hills’ Alum Stephanie Pratt Details Rocky Relationship With Brother Spencer

The Hills star Stephanie Pratt teased some must-see drama for the upcoming revival The Hills: New Beginnings, specifically between her and brother Spencer Pratt.

During a special preview episode of her new Pratt Cast with former Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams, Pratt revealed that she did not learn about Spencer and Heidi Montag‘s new baby until she read it in The Daily Mail on her birthday.

“I think the headline was ‘Stephanie gets the best gift of all,’ which was just like a horrible shock,” she said, reports E! News. “[Their] child just turned one and I have seen him five times. I held him once. It’s horrific, but I’m still in a good mood. It’s all good.”

This is hardly the first time Pratt has gone public with her sibling feud. In August 2017, she posted a message on Instagram reading, “Some of the most poisonous people come disguised as family.” She also appeared to lash out at her older brother in a tweet, writing, “I have protected people over the evil things they have done – & I’m tired of it – tired of my parents living in denial. Time 2 tell the truth.”

In the podcast, Pratt said that despite their differences, she does still love her brother.

“A long time ago, he told me that he un-sistered me so I don’t think I’ve been sistered back. It’s been awkward,” she said. “Even when he told me I was adopted at like 12, I still love him and believe everything he’s said. I’m his biggest fan.”

As for the reunion, Pratt said the cast is only more mature because they have their own houses. Other than that, not much has changed.

“It’s been crazy. I’m already ready for a break,” she added. “Everyone thinks [the reboot will be scripted] but from being on Made in Chelsea, I can say this has gotten so real and we’re only a few episodes in that I would do anything for a script.”

Over the weekend, Pratt also told Us Weekly that filming New Beginnings has developed into a “nightmare.”

“There’s a big divide,” she said of the reunion. “You know, the stakes are a lot higher. We’ve got couples who are married with kids. It’s not kind of just like, ‘Oh, you cheated at the bar.’ This is way more life-changing kind of stuff. I’m scared for everyone. And for myself. It’s going to be gnarly.”

MTV has yet to announce a premiere date for The Hills: New Beginnings, but it is expected to start in the spring. Aside from the Pratt siblings and Montag, the cast will include Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter, Justin Bobby Brescia, Audrina Partridge, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler and Frankie Delgado. The O.C. star Mischa Barton along with Brandon Lee, the son of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, have also joined the cast.

