Matt Damon Responds to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Rekindled Relationship

During Tuesday morning's Today Show, Matt Damon responded to his best friend Ben Affleck's rekindled relationship with Jennifer Lopez, teasing Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie that "there is not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something." Popping in from Australia while sitting at a local bar to promote his new movie, Stillwater, out this July, Damon shared a few laughs with the anchors as they attempted to grill him.

When Kotb decided to change up the question as the initial probe sparked laughs from Damon and avoidance, asking what his thoughts were upon hearing the news. The 50-year-old jokes, the relationship news was the "first time [he] heard about it" and called their rumored relationship a "fascinating story." Admitting that they would finally let him up from the grill, Damon responded, "I love them both, I hope it's true. That would be awesome."

Seventeen years after calling off their engagement, Affleck and Lopez have reportedly gotten back together in a move no one saw coming — clearly even Damon. With sources alleging the two have been in touch "here and there throughout the years," the pair reunited after she returned from filming in the Dominican Republic per reports from E! News. The two then attended the recent VAX Live concert together, where she also performed.

"Ben reached out to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a few times within this last month," the source alleged. "It's natural between them and the chemistry is unreal. They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other's company right now." The news comes just days after the exes spent the Mother's Day weekend together in Montana after Affleck was spotted visiting her Los Angeles home several times last week. The two have since been photographed together in Montana, where they spent a week together alone at the Yellowstone Club.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted in a 'romantic getaway' in Montana. https://t.co/fol6KJaOMl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 10, 2021

"[Lopez] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy," a source told PEOPLE of the two appearing to spark their past romance.

Affleck and Lopez began dating in 2002 while filming the film, Gigli. The Oscar-winning actor proposed to the "Let's Get Loud" singer later that fall with a 6.1-carat pink solitaire custom-made Harry Winston diamond ring. However, just days before they would walk down the aisle for their September 2003 wedding, the couple would call off their wedding and months later in January 2004, confirmed their breakup. The two remained friendly during their respective relationships, Affleck to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018; and Lopez with Marc Anthony, 2004-2014; and Alex Rodriguez, whom she recently split from.

Lopez has shared in the past that her split from Affleck was her "first big heartbreak," but looking back years later has no regrets over the relationship. "I just feel like everything is part of your story and your journey and is meant to be and helps you grow if you're willing to look at it," she told Huffington Post "And I'm willing to look."