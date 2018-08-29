‘The Hills’ Revival: Whitney Port Promises a ‘Fun Adventure’

The Hills fans have been abuzz since news of the MTV reality series returning for a new season was first announced, and original cast member Whitney Port is just as excited.

The reality series confirmed rumors it would be returning during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, with a teaser promising to see the original stars, minus some key players, returning to the cable network.

Port recently spoke about returning for The Hills: New Beginnings while talking at the Create & Cultivate conference in Chicago on Saturday, Us Weekly first reported.

“We’re starting to film the end of September,” she said. “I don’t know exactly who’s going to be on it. It’s really scary.”

The alum of spinoff series The City admitted she was initially skeptical about rebooting the popular reality series.

“When I first heard about it coming back I was like, ‘This is just a rumor,’” she added. “I’m like, ‘What are we going to film? We’re a bunch of parents with babies.’”

Now, the former reality personality and mother of 13-month-old son Sonny with husband Tim Rosenman is totally on board for the new season.

“I’m excited for everybody to follow along in what’s happening with our lives, and to show more of the balance, or lack thereof,” she said. “And it’s a fun adventure for me, in my almost mid-30s, to be back on TV.”

If Port gets her way, she said, The Hills might look very different in its reboot.

“I started out on TV where the producer’s job was to pit women against each other,” she said to the audience. “And at the time, in my early 20’s, I just thought we were making a TV show. And sometimes I’d play ball, and other time I’d be like, ‘No, this is not what we’re supposed to be doing. This is such a terrible example.’ So after I did the show and I matured a little, I realized we need to build each other up.”

One person fans should not expect back on the reality series, former star Lauren Conrad.

“She’s in a different place in her life,” a source told PEOPLE. “But she wants everyone to enjoy themselves. She wishes everyone the best.”

“She loves being a mother and focusing on her family and on her work,” the insider added. “She has a very full and happy life.”

Fan-favorite Kristin Cavallari has her own reality series, Very Cavallari, on E! which will likely keep her away from the reboot season, save for possible a cameo appearance.

MTV has not announced a premiere date for The Hills: New Beginnings, though it is expected to air in 2019.