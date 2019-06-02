‘The Hills’ Star Stephanie Pratt Reveals Split From ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Derek Peth

Stephanie Pratt’s future with Derek Peth is still unwritten.

The Hills: New Beginnings star revealed to Us Weekly Saturday that she and her Bachelorette alum beau were no longer an item due to all the “drama” going on in her life right now.

“Oh, gosh. We both just know that [with] long distance, it just wasn’t working,” The Hills alum, 33, told the outlet. “My life is way too drama right now and I would never want to subject that to him. But God, he’s just — this is so selfish — but I hope he’s single in a year.”

That being said, Pratt isn’t ruling out a reunion with Peth, saying that when the timing is right, she is “totally” down to give it another try.

“Just right now is not the time,” she explained.

The couple initially got together with the help of the other co-host of the “Pratt Cast” podcast, Bachelor in Paradise star Wells Adams, whom Pratt revealed on their show set the two up for a St. Patrick’s Day date that ended in pair locking lips.

“It got off to a rocky start, but we’ve been texting and he’s actually flying in this weekend,” she added on an April episode, adding that she thought they were potentially getting serious. “This is going to be a romantic weekend.”

Peth has yet to comment publicly on the split, but certainly is no stranger to announcing the end of a relationship publicly. In June 2018, Peth and Bachelor in Paradise partner Taylor Nolan announced they were calling off their wedding.

“It is with much sadness that we have decided to end our engagement. We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us,” the two said in a joint statement to E! News at the time. “We will still be present in each other’s lives with support, admiration and respect for each other.” Nolan has since moved on with boyfriend Frazer Nagy.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres Monday, June 24 on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Stephanie Pratt